Rachel Reeves’ A++ takedown of Nigel Farage was the lone high spot on a Budget day to forget for Labour

John Plunkett. Updated November 26th, 2025

It’s fair to say that Budget Day didn’t go entirely to planned for the Labour government and its chancellor Rachel Reeves.

It got off to the worst possible start when the Office for Budget Responsibility forever secured a reputation for exactly the opposite after it inadvertently published the whole thing before Reeves had even got up in the House of Commons.

And while we work out exactly how worse off we’re going to be, there was at least one high point which right-thinking people everywhere could enjoy, Reeves’ A++ takedown of Nigel Farage which had everyone smiling.

Bravo whoever wrote that gag, and shout out to the OBR for at least not ruining that punchline,

