Rachel Reeves’ A++ takedown of Nigel Farage was the lone high spot on a Budget day to forget for Labour

Politics budget nigel farage Rachel reeves

It’s fair to say that Budget Day didn’t go entirely to planned for the Labour government and its chancellor Rachel Reeves.

It got off to the worst possible start when the Office for Budget Responsibility forever secured a reputation for exactly the opposite after it inadvertently published the whole thing before Reeves had even got up in the House of Commons.

And while we work out exactly how worse off we’re going to be, there was at least one high point which right-thinking people everywhere could enjoy, Reeves’ A++ takedown of Nigel Farage which had everyone smiling.

“We are freezing known Russian assets, but let me be clear, I don’t actually mean the honourable member for Clacton” Reeves throws a very timely posh burn in Farage’s direction.#Budget2026 pic.twitter.com/v7QqzYLhPN — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 26, 2025

Bravo whoever wrote that gag, and shout out to the OBR for at least not ruining that punchline,

Good grief Niggle Far Right Rage will be spitting the dummy again, he can’t take it — Kathy Douglass (@kathypdouglass) November 26, 2025

This was a great line. https://t.co/hbUzalqaD4 — Claire Handscombe (@bookishclaire) November 26, 2025

If there is evidence Farage was a Russian spy he should be arrested. Not joked about in Parliament. — Miranda (@grumbly_frown) November 26, 2025

That was a belter TBF lol — Lindsay willis (@Lindsay93732450) November 26, 2025

READ MORE

Julia Hartley-Brewer is furious with people calling free school dinners ‘free’ and was given an economics lesson no-one will forget

Source @supertanskiii