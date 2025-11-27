Rachel Reeves totally blanked GB News and their eye-bulging fury just makes the whole thing even better

Politics GB News Rachel reeves

To the studios of GB News now, where the right-wing entertainment channel was furious that chancellor Rachel Reeves totally blanked them on Budget day.

Political editor Christopher Hope had a proper cob on about it after Reeves said she didn’t have time for any more questions, despite the GB News man putting his hand up and everything.

Maybe they were still angry at Reeves’ joke about Nigel Farage.

Here he Hopeventing all about it to the channel’s resident eye-bulger, Martin Daubney.

‘We are Britain’s biggest news channel since July, we deserve respect from this government! It is a gross insult to GB News viewers.’ Political Editor @ChristopherHope says he is ‘furious’ at Rachel Reeves as she ignores questions from GB News following her Autumn Budget. pic.twitter.com/DaZXIeX0gz — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 26, 2025

And their on-air strop went viral, if not always for the reasons they would have wanted. These people surely said it best.

1.

You are not a news channel. Not sure if

you’re even, y’know, “news”. Get over it and yourself. https://t.co/O0jbRRQpXj — Tom Baldwin (@TomBaldwin66) November 26, 2025

2.

GBNews presenters applaud & cheer Trump for attacking & ignoring certain media outlets, then howl with offence when they’re treated in a similar way. — Oliver S. (@OWS1892) November 26, 2025

3.

A deliciously Pooterish comment: @GBNEWS is obviously not a news outlet in any recognisable sense. It’s a crude propaganda outlet catering to, and in notorious cases presented by, cranks & conspiracy theorists. It merits no respect and no public figure is obliged to speak to it. https://t.co/7E5UgPNAQU — Oliver Kamm (@OliverKamm) November 26, 2025

4.

Awwww do we think we are important Advice from Kent – Suck it Up — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 26, 2025

5.

Biggest news channel is doing a LOT of heavy lifting. A single 30-minute airing of @BBC News at Ten averages ~4.8 million based on recent BARB data from 2024–2025 trends, while @ITV Evening News averages around 3 million. GB News’ entire daily average audience? 91,560! https://t.co/Z2BjvLPCgv — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) November 26, 2025

6.