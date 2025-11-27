Politics GB News Rachel reeves

Rachel Reeves totally blanked GB News and their eye-bulging fury just makes the whole thing even better

John Plunkett. Updated November 27th, 2025

To the studios of GB News now, where the right-wing entertainment channel was furious that chancellor Rachel Reeves totally blanked them on Budget day.

Political editor Christopher Hope had a proper cob on about it after Reeves said she didn’t have time for any more questions, despite the GB News man putting his hand up and everything.

Maybe they were still angry at Reeves’ joke about Nigel Farage.

Here he Hopeventing all about it to the channel’s resident eye-bulger, Martin Daubney.

And their on-air strop went viral, if not always for the reasons they would have wanted. These people surely said it best.

