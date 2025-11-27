‘What’s something you only learned embarrassingly late in life?’ – 17 lessons that took longer than usual to sink in

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Everyone’s lives move at different paces, however there are certain realisations that usually hit people at a similar time.

However it seems that people tend to have certain blind spots when it comes to everyday knowhow. And we know this because NothingHappy7204 put the following question to the good people over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s something you only learned embarrassingly late in life?’

Be honest… do you really know all of these top replies?

1.

‘I was about 80% through Skyrim when I realized you could sprint…’

-geekolojust

2.

‘I didn’t learn that cool whip and miracle whip were different things until my 30s’

-aRabidGerbil

3.

‘Swimming at 32 – still trying’

-Conscious-Fail6568

4.

‘That there were uncircumcised penises. I grew up in New England in the 70s. Pre-internet, you just didn’t see many. 6th grade middle school during PE we had to take showers. So you saw all the dudes you’ve known your whole life in their birthday suits. I remember my friend in my locker section went out to a point. I thought he was deformed. Little did I know.’

-NEdad71

5.

‘cooking rice’

-Independent_Set_1776

6.

‘Only last year, did I learn that “moving on” doesn’t mean you stop loving someone, it means you stop needing them to love you back.’

-Federal_Gazelle_4427

7.

‘When I was a kid, I read references to the “Irish Potato Famine.” I never actually read about the famine, though.

I thought that there was a famine because all they had to eat was potatoes. Not that they had nothing to eat because the potato crop had blight. It didn’t occur to me that there could be a famine because of one food being missing so I assumed it was the only thing they had to eat.’

-randomesq

8.

‘Telling the time on a ‘grown up’ clock’

-Electronic_Feeling13

9.

‘If it was really hot and I was sweating a lot I would say “I’m all hot and bothered” and I was in my 30s when I realized that’s not the proper context to say that and then thought about all the people (including my parents) I said that in front of over the years who never corrected me. They just let me be stupid and I had to figure it out on my own.’

-aiceeslater