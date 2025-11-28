Nigel Farage shared his video letter to ‘Broken Britain’, and the enormous self-own was not lost on the nation – 21 frank replies

Politics nigel farage

We regret to inform you that Nigel Farage has been acting as though he’s already parked his arse in 10 Downing Street, with this very odd party political broadcast on behalf of the ‘Only Nigel is Right’ Party, in which he oulines how he’ll fix ‘broken Britain’.

We stand ready to fix Broken Britain. This is my letter to the nation. pic.twitter.com/shUDozZv5D — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 27, 2025

We’re not sure how long it took Nigel Farage’s team to cobble together his ‘letter to the nation’, but it seems rather coincidentally timed to provide a distraction from the unusual scrutiny he’s facing about racist and antisemitic bullying he is alleged to have carried out in school.

It’s important to note that he denies the allegations made by twenty former school contemporaries and one teacher – apart from when he’s claiming not to remember, or playing it down as banter.

Reform UK splashed the cash on getting the letter into the press, as well as social media.

Interesting timing. Farage experiencing first signs of actual journalistic scrutiny – ever! – & he responds by throwing a shedload of money at the right-wing press. https://t.co/POhwcROqEd — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 27, 2025

His broken Britain jibe, however, was rubber, and he’s clearly glue …

This chancer broke Britain. https://t.co/d62FMYdt3z — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) November 27, 2025

I just spent £800k on advertising in an attempt to distract attention from the fact that I was a teenage Nazi, one of my Reform mates was a Russian asset and I bought a house in a dodgy deal. pic.twitter.com/qiyJ4lsoK2 — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 27, 2025

Desperate little man

Terrified of scrutiny

Policy fantasy

Councils failing and lies exposed

History with receipts exposed

Membership plateaued

Polls falling — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 27, 2025

Is it an apology to the classmates you racially abused? https://t.co/olEjKp5w7x — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) November 27, 2025

You’ve put this kind of nonsense out before Nigel and we kept the receipts. Now let’s get back to what you don’t want to talk about, your racism, who really paid for your constituency home, your party’s links to Russian money and what was your real role in LeaveEU? https://t.co/W0jU7AWYCG pic.twitter.com/dZ0jRD1eoK — Brexitshambles (@brexit_sham) November 27, 2025

The portrayal of men and women in this video is hilarious

– I counted what? 2 women completely in shot and 1 not really in shot and a child and then 7 (or so) men

– Not a single working woman, only portrayed as mother's

– Not a single man portrayed as a dad, only working men https://t.co/UziRDPWV7Q — Lana (@LanaP95) November 27, 2025

Given your pivotal role in championing Brexit – a move widely documented to have reduced UK GDP, disrupted trade, and crippled key industries – isn't it rather audacious to now offer to fix the very damage you helped engineer? — Sarah Attlee (@AttleeSarah80) November 27, 2025

The man who made the UK £140 billion a year poorer.

Who shrunk exports by 7%.

Who created a £40 billion a year whole in our tax revenues.

Who said only Brexit could stop immigration. Who on earth is going to believe you now? — Lolita Westinghouse (@lolwestinghouse) November 27, 2025

Only the easily-led believe that. Anyone that understands anything knows you'd have a fire sale of our services & institutions. — Oliver S. (@OWS1892) November 27, 2025

