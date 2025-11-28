News budget Victoria Derbyshire

Victoria Derbyshire threw a truth bomb back at Tory criticism of Rachel Reeves’ tax rises and more of this sort of thing please

John Plunkett. Updated November 28th, 2025

No-one expected the vast majority of the media to do anything but savage Rachel Reeves’ budget and so it proved.

The £26bn tax raiser didn’t so much rinse the rich as dip their little toe in the water, but it’s a start we suppose.

The Conservatives weren’t happy, obviously, which we mention only because presenter Victoria Derbyshire offered just a little bit of context for shadow business minister Harriett Baldwin when she laid into Reeves on Newsnight.

And the crack in her voice – no, not Derbyshire’s – surely spoke volumes.

More of this sort of thing please!

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

We’re with this person.

Source @BBCNewsnight