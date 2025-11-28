Victoria Derbyshire threw a truth bomb back at Tory criticism of Rachel Reeves’ tax rises and more of this sort of thing please

News budget Victoria Derbyshire

No-one expected the vast majority of the media to do anything but savage Rachel Reeves’ budget and so it proved.

The £26bn tax raiser didn’t so much rinse the rich as dip their little toe in the water, but it’s a start we suppose.

The Conservatives weren’t happy, obviously, which we mention only because presenter Victoria Derbyshire offered just a little bit of context for shadow business minister Harriett Baldwin when she laid into Reeves on Newsnight.

And the crack in her voice – no, not Derbyshire’s – surely spoke volumes.

“Welfare spending went up, you raised taxes 20 times in the last parliament… you added £1.5 trillion to national debt…”@vicderbyshire challenges Harriett Baldwin, Shadow Business Minister, on her party’s 14-year record – after her criticism of Labour’s Budget.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/vaQmDQoFzs — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 26, 2025

More of this sort of thing please!

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

That @vicderbyshire is a good one.

Top journalist.

Completely on top of her facts, getting answers, taking no nonsense or lies

Hapless Harriet was all at sea. — GlenntaylorFineArt (@GlenntaylorArt) November 27, 2025

2.

This is how presenters should be.

Well researched and ready to shore up or challenge what the guests claim.

Every question doesn’t need to be a “Gotcha”. — Cilantro (@CorianderSoap) November 27, 2025

3.

Victoria Derbyshire wins the debate.

Quality journalism

Kuenssberg and Mason take note! — Pete Gibson (@PeteGibson2312) November 27, 2025

4.

Masterclass by Victoria Derbyshire — Claire Nash Thurlow (@clairemnash) November 27, 2025

5.

Woah a bit of balance?! Did you check with Robbie? — annef (@annemflfc) November 27, 2025

6.

“We are under new leadership so that doesn’t count” — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) November 27, 2025

We’re with this person.

Victoria Derbyshire is head and shoulders above the rest of the media nowadays https://t.co/qVL4h9CY8d — Helen Johnson (@helstu89) November 27, 2025

