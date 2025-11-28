News budget Victoria Derbyshire
Victoria Derbyshire threw a truth bomb back at Tory criticism of Rachel Reeves’ tax rises and more of this sort of thing please
No-one expected the vast majority of the media to do anything but savage Rachel Reeves’ budget and so it proved.
The £26bn tax raiser didn’t so much rinse the rich as dip their little toe in the water, but it’s a start we suppose.
The Conservatives weren’t happy, obviously, which we mention only because presenter Victoria Derbyshire offered just a little bit of context for shadow business minister Harriett Baldwin when she laid into Reeves on Newsnight.
And the crack in her voice – no, not Derbyshire’s – surely spoke volumes.
“Welfare spending went up, you raised taxes 20 times in the last parliament… you added £1.5 trillion to national debt…”@vicderbyshire challenges Harriett Baldwin, Shadow Business Minister, on her party’s 14-year record – after her criticism of Labour’s Budget.#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/vaQmDQoFzs
— BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) November 26, 2025
More of this sort of thing please!
And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.
1.
That @vicderbyshire is a good one.
Top journalist.
Completely on top of her facts, getting answers, taking no nonsense or lies
Hapless Harriet was all at sea.
— GlenntaylorFineArt (@GlenntaylorArt) November 27, 2025
2.
This is how presenters should be.
Well researched and ready to shore up or challenge what the guests claim.
Every question doesn’t need to be a “Gotcha”.
— Cilantro (@CorianderSoap) November 27, 2025
3.
Victoria Derbyshire wins the debate.
Quality journalism
Kuenssberg and Mason take note!
— Pete Gibson (@PeteGibson2312) November 27, 2025
4.
Masterclass by Victoria Derbyshire
— Claire Nash Thurlow (@clairemnash) November 27, 2025
5.
Woah a bit of balance?! Did you check with Robbie?
— annef (@annemflfc) November 27, 2025
6.
“We are under new leadership so that doesn’t count”
— Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) November 27, 2025
We’re with this person.
Victoria Derbyshire is head and shoulders above the rest of the media nowadays https://t.co/qVL4h9CY8d
— Helen Johnson (@helstu89) November 27, 2025
