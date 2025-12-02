Somebody asked for a professional way to say ‘Cuz I don’t feel like it’ – 21 tactful methods of saying ‘no bloody chance’ at work
Going to the office and having to get through your own tedious workload is bad enough, but when a colleague asks you to do something extra, well, that’s the worst. But how can you say no in a way that does not see you in your line manager’s office for a disciplinary?
It’s a tricky one, but luckily the good people of Twitter – yes, there are some – have got your back. This question was asked by @weiss_hadas…
what's a professional way of saying "cuz i don't feel like it"
And lots of very tactful people chipped in with their thoughts, like these…
“I don’t have the bandwidth to take this on right now”
"I am really busy but Ill try to get to it by the end of the day"….works like a charm for me!
I wouldn't recommend that at this time.
I'm currently at capacity and can't accept any new commitments at the moment.
"Given ongoing recalibration of my workflow prioritization matrix, I can't allocate cycles here."
“That’s outside the scope of the current agenda/sprint/planning meeting”
Lets circle back around to this later. Unfortunately, I'm at capacity at the moment"
I appreciate your interest in involving me but unfortunately this is low on my priority list and I am unlikely to be able to contribute in the way you are expecting.
doing that seems suboptimal at this time
“That’s an interesting idea. Let’s discuss “
“I’ve assessed the task and determined it does not align with my energy today.”
