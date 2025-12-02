Somebody asked for a professional way to say ‘Cuz I don’t feel like it’ – 21 tactful methods of saying ‘no bloody chance’ at work

Life Twitter X work

Going to the office and having to get through your own tedious workload is bad enough, but when a colleague asks you to do something extra, well, that’s the worst. But how can you say no in a way that does not see you in your line manager’s office for a disciplinary?

It’s a tricky one, but luckily the good people of Twitter – yes, there are some – have got your back. This question was asked by @weiss_hadas…

what's a professional way of saying "cuz i don't feel like it" — Hadas Weiss (@weiss_hadas) November 25, 2025

And lots of very tactful people chipped in with their thoughts, like these…

1.

“I don’t have the bandwidth to take this on right now” — Morgan B. ♐️ (@_everybodystype) November 26, 2025

2.

"I am really busy but Ill try to get to it by the end of the day"….works like a charm for me! — Bravo_Dolls (@Bravo_Dolls) November 26, 2025

3.

I wouldn't recommend that at this time. — Paulina Plazas (@paulinaplazas) November 26, 2025

4.

I'm currently at capacity and can't accept any new commitments at the moment. — THEDATALORD (@THEREALDATALORD) November 28, 2025

5.

"Given ongoing recalibration of my workflow prioritization matrix, I can't allocate cycles here." — Oli (@o_lalonde) November 26, 2025

6.

“That’s outside the scope of the current agenda/sprint/planning meeting” — Dale Cloudman (@DaleCloudman) November 26, 2025

7.

Lets circle back around to this later. Unfortunately, I'm at capacity at the moment" — Dave Fuller (@davefuller) November 26, 2025

8.

I appreciate your interest in involving me but unfortunately this is low on my priority list and I am unlikely to be able to contribute in the way you are expecting. — Ronnie Duvall (@xLoveAndSaltx) November 26, 2025

9.

doing that seems suboptimal at this time — anarki (@basedanarki) November 26, 2025

10.

“That’s an interesting idea. Let’s discuss “ — Eli Ben-Sasson | Starknet.io (@EliBenSasson) November 26, 2025

11.