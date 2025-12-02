Sarah Vine said Rachel Reeves should be sacked for ‘lying’ and global supplies of irony plunged to critical lows

Politics Rachel reeves Sarah vine

Been a while since we’ve written about Sarah Vine but this one was a proper doozy.

It’s the Daily Mail columnist, ex wife of Michael Gove and much else besides and much else besides giving her verdict on chancellor Rachel Reeves after suggestions that she misled the public in the run-up to last week’s budget.

A heinous act (if you believe it, obviously) according to Vine, so heinous that Keir Starmer’s right-hand woman should vacate 11 Downing Street tout suite.

How is it possible that a chancellor who has been caught out openly lying to the British public is still in a job? — Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) December 1, 2025

And it’s fair to say her suggestion raised a few eyebrows for reasons which may or may not be obvious (but soon will be).

Bold move to go there Sarah.. — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) December 1, 2025

Weren’t you with Gove and cheering on Johnson? How do you have the nerve?? Seriously. — Richard Sefton (@richardosefton) December 1, 2025

Nobody is arsed but the same right wing gobshites who are desperate for another stick with which to beat this Labour government. It is a non-story. To err is human; to continually spout bollocks is Sara de Vine. — terminallytangerine (@terminallytang1) December 1, 2025

For somebody who was married to one of the most despicable little weasels ever to step foot in Parliament this is some take. — John McHugh – are ANTIFA in the room with you now? (@JohnMcHugh1878) December 1, 2025

Coming from someone who has spent years publishing partisan nonsense, this outrage feels a bit rich. Before accusing others of ‘lying’, maybe try reading the manifesto sentence properly – or at least pretend to understand it. — Les-fees-Savantes (@MboumbaBigord) December 1, 2025

And it’s fair to say Vine’s response to just one of these many people surely wasn’t the slam dunk she appeared to think it was.

Sarah

I think you might have to ask our old pal Boris Johnson about that… — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 1, 2025

He was never chancellor — Sarah Vine (@WestminsterWAG) December 1, 2025

No

Not chancellor.

Only Prime Minister. — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 1, 2025

READ MORE

Kay Burley magnificently owned London mayoral wannabe Ant Middleton and the fury of his followers just made it even better

Source @WestminsterWAG