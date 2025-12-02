Politics Rachel reeves Sarah vine

Sarah Vine said Rachel Reeves should be sacked for ‘lying’ and global supplies of irony plunged to critical lows

Poke Reporter. Updated December 2nd, 2025

Been a while since we’ve written about Sarah Vine but this one was a proper doozy.

It’s the Daily Mail columnist, ex wife of Michael Gove and much else besides and much else besides giving her verdict on chancellor Rachel Reeves after suggestions that she misled the public in the run-up to last week’s budget.

A heinous act (if you believe it, obviously) according to Vine, so heinous that Keir Starmer’s right-hand woman should vacate 11 Downing Street tout suite.

And it’s fair to say her suggestion raised a few eyebrows for reasons which may or may not be obvious (but soon will be).

And it’s fair to say Vine’s response to just one of these many people surely wasn’t the slam dunk she appeared to think it was.

Source @WestminsterWAG