Kay Burley magnificently owned London mayoral wannabe Ant Middleton and the fury of his followers just made it even better

Ant Middleton – you remember – has put all that soldiering and TV presenting behind him to focus all his massive energy on becoming the next mayor of London.

To which the only response is surely, good luck with that!

We mention him again after Middleton went viral with his various misunderstandings about how politics works and exactly what he’d be able to get up to in the parallel universe in which he becomes the capital’s mayor.

It started last week with this hideously bigoted nonsense about the speaker of the House of Commons on Budget Day.

Today, the Deputy Speaker presiding over the Budget Statement in the UK House of Commons is Nus Ghani. Nus Ghani was born in Kashmir, Pakistan. There should not be a single person born in Pakistan in the UK House of Commons. pic.twitter.com/xvelBRDc8G — Lucy White (@lucyjaynewhite1) November 26, 2025

Here’s what Middleton had to say, while he wasn’t practising holding his breath under water.

Something I will change when I take office! — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) November 29, 2025

And it prompted no end of fabulous responses, many of which frankly not suitable for a family newspaper, but we reckon former Sky News presenter Kay Burley said it best.

Hate to break it to you big boy but even if you do become mayor of London you would have no authority over the mother of all parliaments. Bless your heart https://t.co/ee3HeGBnS3 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 29, 2025

Just the right mix of, well, everything really from Burley.

And it obviously hit the target because of all the rancid fury that it prompted from Middleton’s fanbase, such as it is, beginning with Middleton himself.

By the looks of you Kay, I don’t think you’ll make it to May 2028 but you may just see me beforehand on a by-election, that’s only if you don’t use your last brain cell on assumptions! Bless you dear… — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) November 29, 2025

Disrespecting a man who risked his life for someone as apparently ungrateful as you. Any need for the, "big boy"? Your attitude stinks. — Lucy (@lucy_sher) November 29, 2025

Kay, love, I don’t think you have a clue where things are going. — Katherine@EyesOpen (@TheBeanEyesOpen) November 29, 2025

I hate to break this to you …. You’re irrelevant bless your “heart” pic.twitter.com/pjc4E88KbW — ♡ Vee ♡ (@UkNeedsReform_) November 29, 2025

Big boy? This bloke put his life in danger for the safety of this country. You sit behind a desk and read an autocue . I’d have a bit more respect for him if I was you. How’s your lipstick looking? Alright is it? — Pete Storkey (@PStorkey) November 29, 2025

Nothing melts a snowflake quicker than a hard fact.

We’re with this person.

Kay Burley owning Ant Middleton has topped off my day https://t.co/GhZgXOckso — Boo (@LauraHe39094500) November 29, 2025

