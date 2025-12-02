Celebrity ant middleton Kay Burley

Kay Burley magnificently owned London mayoral wannabe Ant Middleton and the fury of his followers just made it even better

Poke Reporter. Updated December 2nd, 2025

Ant Middleton – you remember – has put all that soldiering and TV presenting behind him to focus all his massive energy on becoming the next mayor of London.

To which the only response is surely, good luck with that!

We mention him again after Middleton went viral with his various misunderstandings about how politics works and exactly what he’d be able to get up to in the parallel universe in which he becomes the capital’s mayor.

It started last week with this hideously bigoted nonsense about the speaker of the House of Commons on Budget Day.

Here’s what Middleton had to say, while he wasn’t practising holding his breath under water.

And it prompted no end of fabulous responses, many of which frankly not suitable for a family newspaper, but we reckon former Sky News presenter Kay Burley said it best.

Just the right mix of, well, everything really from Burley.

And it obviously hit the target because of all the rancid fury that it prompted from Middleton’s fanbase, such as it is, beginning with Middleton himself.

Nothing melts a snowflake quicker than a hard fact.

We’re with this person.

