Senator Mark Kelly took down Donald Trump by reading out a facts-only comparison of their career highlights and it’s like an especially gruesome kill on a natural history doc

Arizon Senator Mark Kelly has been under attack by Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump lately. The two doofuses in charge of America’s armed forces are claiming that Kelly has betrayed his country with an act of sedition by *checks notes* reminding members of the U.S. Military that they don’t need to follow unlawful or illegal orders.

Yeah, it’s all incredibly stupid and very on-brand for Trump and Hegseth. But rather than take this ludicrously confused attack in stride, Kelly is fighting back every chance he gets. His most recent rebuttal to their fabricated charges was a factually accurate comparison of his career and actions and theirs.

Kelly: When Trump was driving the Taj Mahal Casino into bankruptcy, I was being shot at over Iraq…. When Trump was writing birthday greetings to Epstein, I was the first on the scene to recover the bodies of my fellow astronauts… When Trump was peddling conspiracy theories… pic.twitter.com/wRnJiTgL6e — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2025

Now that is how you respond to silly little boy men like Trump and Hegseth. Kelly is a decorated Navy and NASA veteran going up against TV show hosts. There is no comparing the two. They’re not even in the same category.

The internet stood up to applaud as one.

Mark Kelly lived a life Trump couldn’t even pretend to understand. One man was dodging bullets and recovering astronauts. The other was dodging creditors and writing birthday notes to Epstein. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) December 1, 2025

Massive props to Mark Kelly for modeling what it actually means to be a strong man, a fearless man. More of us need to demonstrate that this stupid idea that being masculine means being a monster, is just a psyop. https://t.co/IpQzXulpTg — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) December 1, 2025

When you’ve survived Iraq, tragedy and national service, a Trump tantrum is just background noise. — Theophilus M (@theophilus367) December 1, 2025

This would have hit really hard in an entirely different America that wasn’t ruled by cultists and oligarchs willing to masquerade as such for personal gain. https://t.co/s9pNl4fcoN — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) December 1, 2025

While Kelly was serving his country bravely, Trump was serving Epstein. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) December 1, 2025

