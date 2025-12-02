Politics donald trump mark kelly Pete hegseth

Senator Mark Kelly took down Donald Trump by reading out a facts-only comparison of their career highlights and it’s like an especially gruesome kill on a natural history doc

Saul Hutson. Updated December 2nd, 2025

Arizon Senator Mark Kelly has been under attack by Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump lately. The two doofuses in charge of America’s armed forces are claiming that Kelly has betrayed his country with an act of sedition by *checks notes* reminding members of the U.S. Military that they don’t need to follow unlawful or illegal orders.

Yeah, it’s all incredibly stupid and very on-brand for Trump and Hegseth. But rather than take this ludicrously confused attack in stride, Kelly is fighting back every chance he gets. His most recent rebuttal to their fabricated charges was a factually accurate comparison of his career and actions and theirs.

Now that is how you respond to silly little boy men like Trump and Hegseth. Kelly is a decorated Navy and NASA veteran going up against TV show hosts. There is no comparing the two. They’re not even in the same category.

The internet stood up to applaud as one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2