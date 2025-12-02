Videos takedowns woke

This anti-woke warrior got his knickers in a twist about men dressing up as women at Christmas and the entirety of the internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated December 2nd, 2025

To the studios of Talk TV where Turning Point UK type – you remember – ‘Young Bob’ has been telling everyone why it’s so wrong to have men dressing up as women at Christmas.

Young Bob – surely the oldest looking Young Bob you’ll ever see – got his knickers in a twist about a drag show in Richmond and has basically had it up to here with men dressing up as women. Period.

Here he is on Talk TV with someone called Will Kingston who appears to be cut from the same cloth. See how long you can last.

And while it would be wrong to say the entirety of the internet said the same thing, quite a lot of it did.

Just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s what Little Robert had to say in response to Labour MP Chris Bryant after he said this.

Oh no it isn’t.

READ MORE

Richard Osman had the A++ final word on Nigel Farage’s denial of school racism claims and it’s just what HIGNFY is here for

Source @TalkTV