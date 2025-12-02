This anti-woke warrior got his knickers in a twist about men dressing up as women at Christmas and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Videos takedowns woke

To the studios of Talk TV where Turning Point UK type – you remember – ‘Young Bob’ has been telling everyone why it’s so wrong to have men dressing up as women at Christmas.

Young Bob – surely the oldest looking Young Bob you’ll ever see – got his knickers in a twist about a drag show in Richmond and has basically had it up to here with men dressing up as women. Period.

Here he is on Talk TV with someone called Will Kingston who appears to be cut from the same cloth. See how long you can last.

Richmond Theatre has been criticised for running a 'perverted' Christmas drag show for children. 'Young Bob' explains why he will be protesting: "My generation are being sexualised through exposure to pornography, including drag queens."@samaramgill @WillKingston @YoungBobTPUK pic.twitter.com/OtAiPfico5 — Talk (@TalkTV) November 28, 2025

And while it would be wrong to say the entirety of the internet said the same thing, quite a lot of it did.

There is nothing more British than a pantomime dame. Our young conservatives have been so Yankified they no longer recognise their own culture. https://t.co/766F61v5Dw — Karl Hansen (@karl_fh) November 29, 2025

This is literally the panto. It’s not new. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 29, 2025

It's a fucking pantomime you far right delulus. pic.twitter.com/z35SoNaIDU — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) November 29, 2025

This is pure American brain. Men dressing up as women for laughs is a staple of British culture. It's why every pantomime has a man playing a big woman. https://t.co/Oo3rnS6TBj — Whitelocke (@CoKeynesian) November 29, 2025

It's called a Pantomime. The men dressed as women are called Pantomime Dames. The 17 year old really needs to read the history of the pantomime. He can't be this thick surely? — Jen Wood – est optimum simpliciter (@unojen_wood) November 29, 2025

"Young Bob" actually called Thomas is obviously so stupid he doesn't realise that he can just not buy a ticket. After all he spends half of his time complaining that there is not enough free speech and the other half trying to censor free speech. — Neil Shirtcliffe (@N_Shirtcliffe) November 29, 2025

We can't enjoy pantomime anymore because Young Bob gets the horn around drag queens. https://t.co/Xgo0MDBA8M — Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) November 29, 2025

Ah yes, traditional British Panto is Marxist pornograghy designed to "trans" and hypersexualise the kids. You should be ashamed to be nodding along to such obvious bullshit. Why are you platforming a deranged far right conspiracy theory idled child as if he's a political expert? — Sulis Minerva (@owl_and_flowers) November 29, 2025

If anyone needed proof of the need to inoculate our children against fatal Americanism, could this not be a clearer advertisement https://t.co/8gpLZlKrpw — Seóirse Duffy (@Seoirse_) November 29, 2025

This worries me more: pic.twitter.com/E2YC6dn4iS — John Donne (@JohDomne1) November 29, 2025

Guess what – it is a ticketed event

It is the choice of parents whether they want to take their children for an hour's story telling

It is not for a self important homeless 17yo who tries to grift for a living online to shove his views on others nor make decisions for them — dave lawrence (@dave43law) November 29, 2025

Sometimes I regret not becoming a right wing grifter Easiest job in the world, pays well, and every media outlet invites you on to talk about how theatres are secretly possessing children to become woke https://t.co/977CmWD8OX — Joseph Gellman (@joseph_gellman) November 29, 2025

Young Bob getting his bloomers in a twist over Widow Twankey — David Marshall (@itllbereyt2020) November 29, 2025

Poor guy. Never been taken to see a traditional family panto in his life. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) November 29, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s what Little Robert had to say in response to Labour MP Chris Bryant after he said this.

If you don’t want to go to a drag show, you’d better avoid panto all together. (Cue for panto style joke) https://t.co/4ctui987n5 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 29, 2025

Nothing screams degenerate more than pretending womanhood is just fake breasts, skimpy outfits, and drag queens who’ve performed adult shows being put in front of children. I thought this was the same Labour government claiming to “protect children.” If you encourage this sort… https://t.co/RH9EhVxtho — Young Bob (@YoungBobTPUK) November 29, 2025

Oh no it isn’t.

