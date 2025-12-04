Politics donald trump pete buttigieg

Donald Trump interrupted a press conference to shout out a schoolyard nickname and the only laughs he got were from his employees

Saul Hutson. Updated December 4th, 2025

In his never ending mission to lower the level of discourse across the nation, Donald Trump insists on handing out schoolyard nicknames to his enemies. It’s how he got elected, it’s how he communicates with his base on their level, and it’s insulting to everyone’s intelligence.

And yet he doesn’t stop because it works.

The latest example: at an announcement on rolling back fuel efficiency standards (which will only accelerate the climate crisis, but we digress…), Trump’s Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, brought up his predecessor, Pete Butigieg. Rather than let Duffy discuss this policy change, Trump interrupted him in the middle of a sentence to spew a meaningless and unclever nikcname he created for Buttigieg.

Notice how everyone waits an extra half-second before laughing because they had no idea what the crazy old man sitting in front of them was talking about? This rather innocuous moment really sums up what the Trump Era has been like from the beginning. Nonsensical grade school insults and ramblings in front of a bunch of Yes Men and Women who just want to stay in front of the camera for a little wile longer.

Hang in there, Twitter. Only three more years of this.

