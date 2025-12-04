Donald Trump interrupted a press conference to shout out a schoolyard nickname and the only laughs he got were from his employees

Politics donald trump pete buttigieg

In his never ending mission to lower the level of discourse across the nation, Donald Trump insists on handing out schoolyard nicknames to his enemies. It’s how he got elected, it’s how he communicates with his base on their level, and it’s insulting to everyone’s intelligence.

And yet he doesn’t stop because it works.

The latest example: at an announcement on rolling back fuel efficiency standards (which will only accelerate the climate crisis, but we digress…), Trump’s Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, brought up his predecessor, Pete Butigieg. Rather than let Duffy discuss this policy change, Trump interrupted him in the middle of a sentence to spew a meaningless and unclever nikcname he created for Buttigieg.

DUFFY: Buttigieg– TRUMP: Boot edge edge! DUFFY: Edge Edge. I’m sorry pic.twitter.com/qza17YBAKx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2025

Notice how everyone waits an extra half-second before laughing because they had no idea what the crazy old man sitting in front of them was talking about? This rather innocuous moment really sums up what the Trump Era has been like from the beginning. Nonsensical grade school insults and ramblings in front of a bunch of Yes Men and Women who just want to stay in front of the camera for a little wile longer.

Hang in there, Twitter. Only three more years of this.

1.

It’s like when a toddler sitting in a booster seat shouts something inappropriate, and the adults around him all laugh nervously and move on. https://t.co/CiHhXnn0ic — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 3, 2025

2.

“Ok, now everyone laugh or you’re all fired” — Bifurcated stream of consciousness (@dolorous_ed) December 4, 2025

3.

An underrated detail of Trump 2 are these knee- jerk sycophantic laugh bursts from everyone in the room whenever he says anything jokingly. It’s truly remarkable and I haven’t really seen anything like it before in other administrations https://t.co/XQNw1AtP2K — Eyes Wide Open ️ (@Eyes_wideopentv) December 3, 2025

4.

He can’t pronounce it so no one else can. https://t.co/9HQyTTdsRj — Jimmy Rocketboots (@Natetheskate87) December 4, 2025

5.

Glad he was able to wake up from his nap for that zinger. — Going with the flow. Living in the Now. (@vGoWithTheFlow) December 3, 2025

6.

He’s a fucking toddler and they know they need to validate him. ‍♀️ https://t.co/QG9vejpg3Z — JustMoniDuh (@justmoniduh) December 3, 2025

7.