Of all the responses to Donald Trump’s racist rant about Somalia, this Minnesota Congresswoman provided a simple, but still scathing, solution

In the best case scenario, once Donald Trump starts talking, you can just tune out his harmless ramblings and pray for a time machine to transport you three years into the future when he (hopefully) leaves the White House.

There are other times, however, when he engages in openly hateful rhetoric and racism. His recent rant on the Somalian community in Minnesota falls squarely into that category.

Trump on Walz: “You look at what he’s done with Somalia where Somalia, which is barely a country — they have no anything, they just run around killing each other. When I see somebody like Ilhan Omar, I always watch her, for years I’ve watched her complain about our Constitution… pic.twitter.com/zRg0DBTtmU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

What he is saying here is not only fully racist and openly filled with rage, it’s inaccurate and uninformed. It’s dangerous and completely fabricated and can’t be backed up with a single piece of data.

Luckily, most of the onlie community saw this for what it was.

1.

He can’t stand women who are far more intelligent than him. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) December 2, 2025

2.

The gaslighting we’ve received from all corners of people denying the extent of racism in America and the legislative removal of affirmative action and DEI when this is what the President of USA has to say about Somali-Americans. An utter disgrace…. https://t.co/WvucXnuEXN — Chisomo Kalinga, PhD (@ChisomoWrites) December 3, 2025

3.

This Demented orange fella really can’t go a single day without talking about Ilhan Omar and Somalia, this is what obsession looks alike — Abdi (@abdi252_) December 2, 2025

4.

Calling a human being “garbage” it’s exactly what Adolf Hitler did. He dehumanized people he wanted to destroy. This should not be acceptable for the leader of our country. https://t.co/jp2NMIbtGW — Elaine Tanay (@ElaineTanay) December 3, 2025

5.

He really hates black women. https://t.co/rAHwVjCjta — Mary Miller (@MaryMil62180561) December 2, 2025

6.

He’s not talking about policy. He’s targeting people.

That’s racism, full stop. — TheDeepThinker (@MoeKyleToronto) December 2, 2025

And yet no one summed it up better than the woman Trump attacked personally in this racist rant, Minnesota Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar.

His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs. https://t.co/pxOpAChHse — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 2, 2025

Perfect. No notes.

