The magnificent takedown of this ‘Ricky Gervais’ romance scammer is up there with our very favourite scambusting exploits
You’ll probably already know the work of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is a past master at putting romance (or indeed any) scammers precisely in their place.
So much so that Becky has a book out featuring some of her finest exploits.
AT LAST! #KeanuReevesIsNotInLoveWithYou has a new publisher.
So go out and buy it again, buy it for friends, for family members, for colleagues or buy 500 for yourself and build a small fort with them.
After the original publisher went into administration owing me thousands and… pic.twitter.com/CoAYx8sQXW
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 17, 2025
And we mention it because of this particular takedown that got us chuckling all over again.
It’s Ricky Gervais – no, not that Ricky Gervais, obviously – who kept bothering her on Twitter and it’s a classic of the genre.
I had no idea that @JaneFallon abuses @rickygervais but here it is in Ricky’s own words
I tried to release him from his misery but my NayPal account wasn’t working and I accidentally called him an arsehole
This is going to cause me sleepless nights but Ricky, I WILL find a way… pic.twitter.com/iZl6Ag9uHD
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 3, 2023
And here’s their exchange in full.
Boom.
You smashed it girlie, 8 different ways to say Riccccccckkkkkay!
— Jane Russell (@JaneRus96694746) November 3, 2023
I do hope you’re writing a sequel to your book… I suggest ‘Ricky Gervais doesn’t love you either ‘ as a working title!
— C4R0LE (@C4R013256) November 3, 2023
Haha but he clearly does!
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 3, 2023
“Oh my God!
You called me an arsehole.”
Ricky Gervais.
Too late to add to the cover?
— gin (@ginfw) November 3, 2023
I can’t help feeling this has gone horribly wrong. Experts say that miscommunication is at the heart of many relationship problems.
If I may say so, Rebecca, do you think you might be projecting your own bad experiences onto the grammatically-challenged and genteel Mr Gervais?
— Bernard Gray (@BernardGray4) November 3, 2023
How DARE you imply such a thing! I’m outraged and I’m going to suggest to the palace that they strip you of your knighthood for uttering such slander!
— Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 3, 2023
And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here.
READ MORE
Andrew Tate’s been playing 4D relationship chess again and the responses were so crushing the man baby deleted it – 14 A++ comebacks
Source @deathtospinach