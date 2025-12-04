The magnificent takedown of this ‘Ricky Gervais’ romance scammer is up there with our very favourite scambusting exploits

Weird World scammers

You’ll probably already know the work of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is a past master at putting romance (or indeed any) scammers precisely in their place.

So much so that Becky has a book out featuring some of her finest exploits.

AT LAST! #KeanuReevesIsNotInLoveWithYou has a new publisher. So go out and buy it again, buy it for friends, for family members, for colleagues or buy 500 for yourself and build a small fort with them. After the original publisher went into administration owing me thousands and… pic.twitter.com/CoAYx8sQXW — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 17, 2025

And we mention it because of this particular takedown that got us chuckling all over again.

It’s Ricky Gervais – no, not that Ricky Gervais, obviously – who kept bothering her on Twitter and it’s a classic of the genre.

I had no idea that @JaneFallon abuses @rickygervais but here it is in Ricky’s own words I tried to release him from his misery but my NayPal account wasn’t working and I accidentally called him an arsehole This is going to cause me sleepless nights but Ricky, I WILL find a way… pic.twitter.com/iZl6Ag9uHD — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 3, 2023

You smashed it girlie, 8 different ways to say Riccccccckkkkkay! — Jane Russell (@JaneRus96694746) November 3, 2023

I do hope you’re writing a sequel to your book… I suggest ‘Ricky Gervais doesn’t love you either ‘ as a working title! — C4R0LE (@C4R013256) November 3, 2023

Haha but he clearly does! — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 3, 2023

“Oh my God!

You called me an arsehole.”

Ricky Gervais. Too late to add to the cover? — gin (@ginfw) November 3, 2023

I can’t help feeling this has gone horribly wrong. Experts say that miscommunication is at the heart of many relationship problems. If I may say so, Rebecca, do you think you might be projecting your own bad experiences onto the grammatically-challenged and genteel Mr Gervais? — Bernard Gray (@BernardGray4) November 3, 2023

How DARE you imply such a thing! I’m outraged and I’m going to suggest to the palace that they strip you of your knighthood for uttering such slander! — Becky Holmes hates spinach (@deathtospinach) November 3, 2023

