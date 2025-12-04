Weird World scammers

The magnificent takedown of this ‘Ricky Gervais’ romance scammer is up there with our very favourite scambusting exploits

Poke Staff. Updated December 4th, 2025

You’ll probably already know the work of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is a past master at putting romance (or indeed any) scammers precisely in their place.

So much so that Becky has a book out featuring some of her finest exploits.

And we mention it because of this particular takedown that got us chuckling all over again.

It’s Ricky Gervais – no, not that Ricky Gervais, obviously – who kept bothering her on Twitter and it’s a classic of the genre.

And here’s their exchange in full.

Boom.

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here.

Source @deathtospinach