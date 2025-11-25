Andrew Tate’s been playing 4D relationship chess again and the responses were so crushing the man baby deleted it – 14 A++ comebacks

Weird World Andrew tate takedowns

To the world – briefly – of Andrew Tate, the clown prince of the toxic manosphere who has a bit of a thing for tweets which are most kindly described as ‘gnomic’ (do feel free to insert your less kind description).

And they don’t come more gnomic (embarrassing) than this one, his latest declaration on the nature of love and relationships in our current climate.

Such was the level – and nature – of the responses that he wasn’t loud and clear about it for long. Because he deleted it (at least we presume he did, hard to tell when it’s gone already, right?)

But not before it was saved for posterity by all these people, whose responses surely said it best.

At this point I’m just confused. pic.twitter.com/5jIxwKDEGw — J.J. McCullough (@JJ_McCullough) November 24, 2025

never seen someone struggle this much with a closet door before — Sim Guru Barry, 63 (@PV_Rescue1) November 24, 2025

I’m a gay man who is single in 2025. Am I straight? pic.twitter.com/FKlg3ONPVd — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) November 24, 2025

Words are definitely being said pic.twitter.com/UgsJSExopT — Vatnik Soup (@P_Kallioniemi) November 24, 2025

Im starting to think even I wouldn’t meet the qualification of being gay anymore and I’ve been married to a man for over 10 years. — Rickdiculous (@rickdiculous23) November 24, 2025

Loving your wife? Gay

Engaging in fulfilling heterosexual intercourse? Gay

Liking women because they are lovely and fun and beautiful? Gay pic.twitter.com/B7ptRKgKsG — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) November 25, 2025

