We still think the best excuse for not getting the Bond job is this one from the absolute legend Dick Van Dyke

In just over a week, at the time of writing, the triple threat that is actor, dancer and singer Dick Van Dyke will turn 100. He is a legitimate legend of the stage and screen, thanks to his performances in works such as Mary Poppins, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Dick Van Dyke Show – not to mention Diagnosis Murder.

Imagine, if you can, how he might have handled the role of James Bond. As part of a CBS special tribute, at the tender age of 98, he spoke to Tracy Smith about his career – ‘revealing’ why he was never 007.

It doesn’t matter if it isn’t true. DVD makes it work. Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

The man is an absolute American treasure.

TheMghtyThor

Class act! Never a scandal. He’s one of the good guys!

Paul-dude

98 years old and still going strong!

Christopher Barrass

Spoonful of sugar, shaken not stirred, licence to chimney sweep.

Scar

Would have been hilarious if he did his Cockney accent.

tall dude

Chim-chim chereeing the bad guys?

resident_of_greystreet

Well, he’s self aware in addition to all his other great traits.

Bill Chott

The goat of all goat.

EG Collins320

We want to see this version of James Bond.

So M is short for Mary Poppins??

GrahamR

Punk from the drain said –

Typing in his name and cockney accent is one giant mess of offensive.

How very true.

Source CBS Image Screengrab