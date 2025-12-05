We regret to inform you that Liz Truss has launched her own YouTube show, and it’s every bit as conspiracy-coded as you’d expect – 21 brutally accurate takedowns

Politics Liz Truss

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water – or on YouTube – up pops Lettuce Liz with her ‘I was hobbled by the deep state’ schtick …only this time in vlog form.

Liz Truss, to give her the name under which she was Prime minister for 49 days, has launched the Liz Truss Show – imaginative – a YouTube-based broadcast, suggesting that not even GB News was prepared to take a punt on it.

Here’s the trailer.

They tried to silence her. They failed. The Liz Truss Show — December 5th. It’s time to fight for the West. pic.twitter.com/4sjrfkK8gK — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 4, 2025

“Now, I’m back”? When was she gone? She’s been doing the bad penny act since she was booted out. Twitter let out an exasperated sigh.

1.

She was Prime Minister ffs https://t.co/Pz5X3szUhC — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) December 4, 2025

2.

They tried to tell her not to use the third person. They failed. https://t.co/CHxAeV4Lnz — Count Binface (@CountBinface) December 4, 2025

3.

LIZ TRUSS PODCAST KLAXON. THIS IS NOT A DRILL https://t.co/DSiCJaB4JH — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) December 4, 2025

4.

Liz Truss really standing out here as a warning to politicians: if you’re not careful, this could be you pic.twitter.com/8QN9YCZZRf — Flying_Rodent (@flying_rodent) December 4, 2025

5.

Liz Truss, who was Prime Minister for 45 days, has just launched her own YouTube channel. She'll be exposing the "deep state" that destroyed her. She's so unhinged it's actually funny. pic.twitter.com/b1ehBQhe4y — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 4, 2025

6.

Liz Truss walking into that TV studio like… pic.twitter.com/MaBEXYPnIc — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) December 4, 2025

7.

Nobody tried to silence Truss they just realised she has nothing of value to say. A podcast is perfect for her. https://t.co/iw817MAfwE — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) December 4, 2025

8.

The Liz Truss Show is going to be pure fucking car crash isn’t it. Glove puppet as a sidekick no doubt, and I bet she’ll read out birthdays. — Mick (@nalaknip) December 4, 2025

9.

‘Bwamed for Bwexit’ Liz Truss is a fucking space cadet News Flash ️ The Deep State can count pic.twitter.com/FcXLEoHxJA — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) December 4, 2025

10.

It's time to crash the markets,

It's time to be far right,

It's time to meet a muppet,

On the Liz Truss Show tonight https://t.co/qcaK80MSCj — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) December 4, 2025

11.