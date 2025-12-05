Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

Hello and welcome to our weekly round-up of Twitter’s funniest things.

With threats from Russia, England’s performance in the Ashes, and a looming Christmas episode of Mrs Brown’s Boys, you could be forgiven for having a bout of the December Blues, so it’s a good thing the funny people of Twitter have been bang on form.

We hope you enjoy these as much as we did.

1.

“Yes officer, you heard me correctly. She pretended to throw the ball, but it was still in her hand?? I no longer feel safe in my own home.” pic.twitter.com/O6vkMnzrpy — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) November 28, 2025

2.

i love how any time i post a photo of a man in a tie, someone replies "i hate ties." noo wayy. you hate ties in 2025? are you james dean? should we tell vogue? do you want the sakharov prize for freedom of thought? — derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 1, 2025

3.

Oh my God, the dryer made my pants so tight. And by dryer I mean 5 lbs of mashed potatoes, half an apple pie, and an entire cheese plate. — Mommy Needs a Life (@momneedsalife3) November 30, 2025

4.

This meeting could have been an overnight visit from three ghosts — Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred) December 1, 2025

5.

Having a Goodfellas Christmas (so wildly irresponsible with money and purchases that someone has to kill me) — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) November 30, 2025

6.

The "why won't this fucking drawer open" starter pack. pic.twitter.com/deF8TCkMLG — Jenni (@hashjenni) November 28, 2025

7.

The crushing weight of two very manageable tasks pic.twitter.com/d7lJWziOpJ — Miilato (@miiilato) November 30, 2025

8.

Just introduced our single woman friend who has two miniature dachshunds to our single man friend who also has two miniature dachshunds – and now I feel like the second male lead in a niche Christmas rom com — john sturgis (@sturgios) November 30, 2025

9.

The purpose of academia is to open up new Chrome tabs until you die — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) November 30, 2025

10.

I run every day for 30 minutes, if I miss a day I add 30 minutes to the next day.

This has truly been a game changer, tomorrow I’m supposed to run for 3 weeks. — Nyatsimba Mutotesi (@timiretimzzy2) December 2, 2025

11.

You can’t hurt me, you’re not my husband coming home from Costco without a hot dog for me. — Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) November 30, 2025

12.