‘What are you starting to like less and less as you get older?’ – 17 things that people are getting too damn old for

Life ageing Ask Reddit

Getting old sucks. Everything aches. Nobody pays attention to you at the bar anymore. And there’s people younger than you all over the place.

But there have to be some perks that come with aging gracefully, right?

Maybe not. Not according to the old people of Reddit, who offered way too many answers when they were prompted.

It all started when u/istrx13 asked the Reddit community:

‘What are you starting to like less and less as you get older?’

The TL;DR version of the answers: everything.

There’s nothing to look forward to. Sorry young’ns. It’s all downhill from here.

1.

Ads on everything. Apps for everything. Ads on Apps. Smart phones.

DeadHead2002

2.

Driving when it’s dark and/or raining

zackamania63

3.

Is it weird that as I get older I really hate the wind? More so than any other weather condition. Maybe it’s the fear of being a homeowner and it being the most likely to cause damage.

dbarila

4.

Noise

Equal-Total7914

5.

The sound of leaf blowers is starting to drive me insane

BuckyFnBadger

6.

Subscriptions. For. Every. Damn. Thing.

ClimateSad6559

7.

the news

flann007

8.

Spoon fed “entertainment”, propaganda, ads, media conglomerate mandated politics. Journalism is dead.

MisterBulldog

9.

My body. It hurts so much. Parts keep breaking, I feel like one day I was fine and now I’m the friggin tin man, just crumbling with every step.

CPTNBob46