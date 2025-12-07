Elon Musk called for the EU to be abolished, and of all the responses, this Polish politician spoke for an entire continent

News elon musk EU

Elon Musk‘s stewardship of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) continues to reap dividends – for people mocking him, that is.

Weeks after Musk order that all of Twitter/X users’ location data be shared – revealing just how many foreign bots drive MAGA outrage online – Musk has been fined $140m (€120m/£105m) by the European Commission for how it verifies ‘blue ticks’ on the platform, among other transparency violations.

Breaking News: The EU fined X $140 million for violating rules governing the transparency of online platforms. https://t.co/fL9HqZYUhE — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 5, 2025

Today, we fined X for non-compliance with transparency obligations under the DSA. We're holding X accountable for:

Deceptive design of its ‘blue checkmark’

Lack of transparency of its advertising repository

Failure to provide access to public data for researchers ↓ — European Commission (@EU_Commission) December 5, 2025

Predictably, Musk kicked off about the fine, calling for the EU to be abolished.

Elon taking the EU fine really well. pic.twitter.com/4vY9wBSnG9 — Noelen, Biscuit Santa. (@Nullen80) December 6, 2025

His anti-EU sentiments found, erm, sympathetic allies.

This is a great snapshot of what this whole debate is about: pic.twitter.com/7IyJ6yijav — Nuno Felix (@Felix_Nuno) December 6, 2025

Others across the continent had their own responses to Musk’s tantrum.

No one in Europe asked for the opinion of a racist South African oligarch on this pic.twitter.com/idqZ2DFXpu — Joni Askola (@joni_askola) December 6, 2025

Musk is having a full blown tantrum because the EU fined him $120m, the equivalent of the typical family being fined less than $100. — Nick Mark MD (@nickmmark) December 6, 2025

The EU enforcing transparency rules isn’t a threat to freedom. It’s Musk suggesting dismantling a democratic union over a fine that’s the real red flag. Don't be fooled. — Lilith (@Lilith_Atheist) December 6, 2025

But perhaps none said it better than Polish deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister, Radosław Sikorski, who replied with:

Go to Mars.

There's no censorship of Nazi salutes there. — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) December 6, 2025

Radosław’s response has since gone viral, deservedly.

Hello? Yes 911? I think we just witnessed a the most epic burn in modern history, not sure the Ego Muskow will survive this one. pic.twitter.com/iFXsIaE8xQ — Їne Back Їversen (@IneBackIversen) December 6, 2025

Thank you for this, sir! https://t.co/4YLKIeEC4a — Seppo Knuuttila (@KnuuttilaS) December 6, 2025

