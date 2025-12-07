News elon musk EU

Elon Musk called for the EU to be abolished, and of all the responses, this Polish politician spoke for an entire continent

Michael White. Updated December 7th, 2025

Elon Musk‘s stewardship of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) continues to reap dividends – for people mocking him, that is.

Weeks after Musk order that all of Twitter/X users’ location data be shared – revealing just how many foreign bots drive MAGA outrage online – Musk has been fined $140m (€120m/£105m) by the European Commission for how it verifies ‘blue ticks’ on the platform, among other transparency violations.

Predictably, Musk kicked off about the fine, calling for the EU to be abolished.

His anti-EU sentiments found, erm, sympathetic allies.

Others across the continent had their own responses to Musk’s tantrum.
But perhaps none said it better than Polish deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister, Radosław Sikorski, who replied with:

Radosław’s response has since gone viral, deservedly.

Source: Twitter/X/@sikorskiradek