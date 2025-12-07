Elon Musk called for the EU to be abolished, and of all the responses, this Polish politician spoke for an entire continent
Elon Musk‘s stewardship of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) continues to reap dividends – for people mocking him, that is.
Weeks after Musk order that all of Twitter/X users’ location data be shared – revealing just how many foreign bots drive MAGA outrage online – Musk has been fined $140m (€120m/£105m) by the European Commission for how it verifies ‘blue ticks’ on the platform, among other transparency violations.
Breaking News: The EU fined X $140 million for violating rules governing the transparency of online platforms. https://t.co/fL9HqZYUhE
Today, we fined X for non-compliance with transparency obligations under the DSA.
We're holding X accountable for:
Deceptive design of its ‘blue checkmark’
Lack of transparency of its advertising repository
Failure to provide access to public data for researchers
Predictably, Musk kicked off about the fine, calling for the EU to be abolished.
Elon taking the EU fine really well. pic.twitter.com/4vY9wBSnG9
His anti-EU sentiments found, erm, sympathetic allies.
This is a great snapshot of what this whole debate is about: pic.twitter.com/7IyJ6yijav
Others across the continent had their own responses to Musk’s tantrum.
No one in Europe asked for the opinion of a racist South African oligarch on this pic.twitter.com/idqZ2DFXpu
Musk is having a full blown tantrum because the EU fined him $120m, the equivalent of the typical family being fined less than $100.
The EU enforcing transparency rules isn’t a threat to freedom. It’s Musk suggesting dismantling a democratic union over a fine that’s the real red flag. Don't be fooled.
But perhaps none said it better than Polish deputy prime minister and foreign affairs minister, Radosław Sikorski, who replied with:
Go to Mars.
There's no censorship of Nazi salutes there.
Radosław’s response has since gone viral, deservedly.
Hello? Yes 911? I think we just witnessed a the most epic burn in modern history, not sure the Ego Muskow will survive this one. pic.twitter.com/iFXsIaE8xQ
— Їne Back Їversen (@IneBackIversen) December 6, 2025
The Deputy Prime Minister of Poland. https://t.co/cX7ggM0CW4 pic.twitter.com/EWkpb2MwW7
“Go to Mars.
There's no censorship of Nazi salutes there.” https://t.co/vR0ZCaf4XZ pic.twitter.com/62sWC0nMMI
https://t.co/CrLXweYBxG pic.twitter.com/sk9y8fOvcO
Thank you for this, sir! https://t.co/4YLKIeEC4a
Source: Twitter/X/@sikorskiradek