Miriam Margolyes asked Alexander Skarsgård how he prepared for his gay BDSM film Pillion and it’s the funniest Graham Norton exchange of the year

It’s always an event when the great Miriam Margolyes turns up on the sofa of the Graham Norton Show, and it turns out it’s even better when sitting alongside her is the brilliant Alexander Skarsgård.

The actor was in town to talk about his new gay BDSM drama Pillion, in which he plays Ray, a dominant leather biker opposite actor Harry Melling, with whom he shares several intimate kink scenes.

And Margolyes was especially keen to know how he prepared for the role, an exchange which went viral for reasons which will become obvious.

first straight man to get outed on national television pic.twitter.com/vYz57U4cvp — maurice (@duamaximoff) December 7, 2025

The ’20 years’ bit is a reference to Skarsgård once nearly renting a room in Margolyes’ American home two decades ago.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

“not really” he didn’t want to get into it — duda (@saintlelio) December 7, 2025

the face journey he goes on here is my favorite performance of the year https://t.co/kC0unN6GCg pic.twitter.com/w5bkc4eR97 — prozac & cody (@clubskunks) December 8, 2025

she just goes to graham’s show to cause some mess i want what she has — n. ˢᵛᵗ ⸆⸉ (@elmalquererstan) December 8, 2025

alex skarsgård is just swedish and from a hippie family! you people would think a lot of swedish men are gay by this standard. stop imposing your puritanical gender normative experiences on this poor man and let him be unencumbered by a fragile american sense of masculinity https://t.co/56P4bpqc33 — rachel (@petrichorror) December 8, 2025

miriam margoyles might be my favorite person ever — Kuro (@kuuroishi) December 8, 2025

"straight man" meanwhile this is the face he makes when she says he's not gay lol https://t.co/X5stoA0GKi pic.twitter.com/2IxcocsI78 — ali (@alibrooke4ever) December 8, 2025

he’s like what are labels anyways ? — dee (@deabo20) December 7, 2025

And if that’s put you in the mood for a little bit more context …

