Nigel Farage said Question Time was an ‘utterly discredited programme’ and global supply’s of irony just hit record lows – 14 totally on-point responses

Nigel Farage isn’t happy with the BBC. No surprise there.

But specifically he’s not happy with BBC1’s Question Time and the direction last week’s programme took on immigration, in the presence of QT panellist, entirely unelected Reform UK-er, Zia Yusuf.

BBC Question Time is an utterly discredited programme. No wonder half a million people refuse to pay the license fee every year. pic.twitter.com/wxXc91YIci — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) December 5, 2025

And it sent global supplies of irony plunging to previously never seen before lows. These people surely said it best.

1.

Oh dear the desperate victims are playing up again. How dare the BBC have a debate on immigration and have migrants there – whatever next….. Poor little Yusuf had to face those he shouts about daily – like proper real world stuff. Farage has been particularly poor this week — dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 5, 2025

2.

Licence.

Learn our language. https://t.co/5JGNpOmvuN — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) December 7, 2025

3.

Discredited because you’ve been on it so often? (And btw it’s licence fee.) https://t.co/L3PPRMM05j — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) December 6, 2025

4.

Biting the hand that fed you now, Nigel Boy? QT gave you 38 free passes to peddle your racist, Thatcherite cobblers. — Alan Gibbons (@mygibbo) December 5, 2025

5.

Ah yes, the ‘utterly discredited’ BBC Question Time, the same show you’ve appeared on almost 40 times. No wonder you prefer Farage on GB News these days, a whole hour where you don’t have to worry about any pesky scrutiny. https://t.co/eLyCptskAN — Luke Charters MP (@lukejcr) December 5, 2025

6.

I tell you what Nigel. As you obviously despise the BBC so much why don’t you boycott it altogether? It would be much simpler all round tbh. And on a plus point I wouldn’t have to see you, Tice or Yusuf on my telly! Win win. Just a thought. — Just Dave! (@davehughes39) December 5, 2025

7.