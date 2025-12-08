Protesters slapped apple crumble and custard onto a case containing the Imperial State Crown, and sent social media into a meltdown – 21 sweet responses

News British Protests

People have been throwing food as a form of protest since Ancient Roman times – possibly earlier.

The latest direct action group to adopt the culinary practice is Take Back Power, who are campaigning for a citizen’s assembly and a wealth tax to reduce inequality in the UK.

On Saturday, they threw apple crumble and custard onto the case which contains the Imperial State Crown – part of the Crown Jewels, housed in the Tower of London.

@takeback.power ‼️ CRUMBLE AND CUSTARD ON THE CROWN JEWELS Democracy has crumbled. Billionaires buy political influence whilst homeless people die on the streets. We need a House of the People to tax the rich. Donate to help take back power: chuffed.org/project/take-back-power?utm_source=socials ♬ original sound – Take back POWER

Four people were arrested for the stunt.

Protesters have poured custard and apple crumble over the glass case holding the crown jewels in London, stating that 'democracy has crumbled' Four people have been arrested, and the Tower of London has been closed to the public [image or embed] — The National (@scotnational.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 1:46 PM

While many had sympathy with the message, the social media urge to make puns is a strong one – as these responses show.

1.

2.

3.

4.

I think we’ve found the most British crime: Four people have been arrested after custard and apple crumble were flung at a display case containing part of the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London. [image or embed] — Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 12:50 PM

5.

6.

I have sympathy with their cause, but it's a terrible waste of custard. — passionpants.bsky.social (@passionpants.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 1:26 PM

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.