Protesters slapped apple crumble and custard onto a case containing the Imperial State Crown, and sent social media into a meltdown – 21 sweet responses
People have been throwing food as a form of protest since Ancient Roman times – possibly earlier.
The latest direct action group to adopt the culinary practice is Take Back Power, who are campaigning for a citizen’s assembly and a wealth tax to reduce inequality in the UK.
On Saturday, they threw apple crumble and custard onto the case which contains the Imperial State Crown – part of the Crown Jewels, housed in the Tower of London.
@takeback.power
‼️ CRUMBLE AND CUSTARD ON THE CROWN JEWELS Democracy has crumbled. Billionaires buy political influence whilst homeless people die on the streets. We need a House of the People to tax the rich. Donate to help take back power: chuffed.org/project/take-back-power?utm_source=socials
Four people were arrested for the stunt.
— The National (@scotnational.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 1:46 PM
While many had sympathy with the message, the social media urge to make puns is a strong one – as these responses show.
1.
They threw apple crumble at the display case; police have taken them into custardy…
— Larry the Cat (@number10cat.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 12:48 PM
2.
"apple crumble? on bulletproof glass? that'll show Thatcher"
— General Boles (@generalboles.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 1:30 PM
3.
Were they charged with aggravated dessert?
bsky.app/profile/phil…
— Mathew Helman (@mathelman.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 4:10 PM
4.
I think we’ve found the most British crime:
Four people have been arrested after custard and apple crumble were flung at a display case containing part of the Crown Jewels at the Tower of London.
— Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 12:50 PM
5.
What's the crime? Serving dessert to a necklace?
— raDECK THE HALLS (@radekllundain.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 1:20 PM
6.
I have sympathy with their cause, but it's a terrible waste of custard.
— passionpants.bsky.social (@passionpants.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 1:26 PM
7.
Hope they get their just desserts.
8.
Noooo, not the crumble !
— Nemo >/dev/null 2>&1 (@syntxoof.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 12:50 PM
9.
This is no trifling matter.
— Sandeha Lynch (@sandehalynch.com) December 6, 2025 at 1:18 PM
10.
I've fixed your headline again @reuters.com!!!
— sirkidstarversucks.bsky.social (@sirkidstarversucks.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 1:48 PM
11.
The only way this could've gotten more British is if they then stole the crown jewels afterward and called it theirs, put it on display in their home and refused to return it.
— EnviousMousey (@enviousmousey.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 1:26 PM