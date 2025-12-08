17 everyday things that are way more challenging than they should be
We can’t argue with Twitter user @justflapjack that this gym activity is hard. Very hard, in fact. We won’t be trying it anytime soon*.
*ever
— flapjack 〽️ (@justflapjack) June 29, 2025
But when they challenged the internet to name something harder, people really stepped up.
1.
— Paul (@bingowings14) July 9, 2025
2.
— Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) July 10, 2025
3.
— Sciantific (@norchcity) July 10, 2025
4.
— Brogressive Podcast (@BrogressivePod) July 10, 2025
5.
— Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) July 11, 2025
6.
— lucky sharms (@toothsleuth33) July 10, 2025
7.
— metal cup (@mettalcup) July 11, 2025
8.
— Bob: Gooch Protocol (@bobgoochman) July 8, 2025
9.
— Chris – Tortured Systems Engineer™️ (@OPTester_Chris) July 10, 2025