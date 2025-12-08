17 everyday things that are way more challenging than they should be

Social Media funny

We can’t argue with Twitter user @justflapjack that this gym activity is hard. Very hard, in fact. We won’t be trying it anytime soon*.

*ever

But when they challenged the internet to name something harder, people really stepped up.

1.

Entering a password using the tv remote. https://t.co/dIMZQp10I6 — Paul (@bingowings14) July 9, 2025

2.

Getting Kristi Noem to do her job instead of photo ops https://t.co/YIonqo5cAJ — Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) July 10, 2025

3.

Teaching bottom set year 8 period 5 on a Friday during a heatwave when it’s non uniform day and a there’s wasp in the room. https://t.co/VWJaNPYbHj — Sciantific (@norchcity) July 10, 2025

4.

Getting Trump to release the Epstein files like he promised https://t.co/3MOOPc8nXX — Brogressive Podcast (@BrogressivePod) July 10, 2025

5.

Getting a load of laundry into the washing machine without dropping one sock that only makes itself known once the cycle’s started https://t.co/mycx7F1wIl — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) July 11, 2025

6.

Unsubscribing from all the random emails I get — lucky sharms (@toothsleuth33) July 10, 2025

7.

saying your name and 3 fun facts about yourself https://t.co/0fAVOYz83Q — metal cup (@mettalcup) July 11, 2025

8.

trying to decide between giving a movie 3.5 or 4 stars on letterboxd https://t.co/AwpLFxRMoL — Bob: Gooch Protocol (@bobgoochman) July 8, 2025

9.