Chris Barker’s fantastic Sgt Pepper celebrity tribute montages are coming to an end, but you can bid for exclusive, signed prints of all ten years. Here’s how

Exclusive art celebrities Chris Barker

As we announced a few weeks ago, Chris Barker’s run of heartbreaking, Sgt Pepper-themed tributes to celebrities who have passed away during the previous 12 months is ending.

Here’s a reminder.

You can grab a memento of the viral internet phenomenon in a couple of ways.

Firstly, there’s this beautiful coffee table book, ‘A Decade in the Lives – Ten years of Sgt Pepper celebrity tribute montages’. It includes notes and detailed images of all ten montages.

Chris extends his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who helped with the crowdfunder.

But that’s not all.

On 16th December, he will reveal the final montage live, at an auction of signed and professionally framed exclusive prints of all ten pieces. This will take place at London’s Museum of Comedy, alongside an exhibition of the originals.

Apart from a much smaller print of 2016’s tribute that was sold for charity, Chris has never made copies of the montages available, so this is a not-to-be-missed opportunity.

Additionally, the good news for anyone outside of London is that you don’t have to attend the auction in person. Head to Chris Barker’s website, and you can bid right now.

EXCLUSIVE AUCTION ALERT

Hi everyone. Never before have I sold any signed SgtPepper framed prints but to commemorate 10 years (and the end of the project) I am auctioning off one professionally hand framed large signed print of each year starting tonight at chrisBarkerprints.co.uk

1/10 [image or embed] — christhebarker (@christhebarker.bsky.social) December 6, 2025 at 7:12 PM

Although he has listed the items as collection-only, Chris is happy to make arrangements for delivery after the auction closes. You may grab a bargain, and all those who place bids will have a chance of owning a genuine piece of pop culture, art, and internet history.

Finally, for the sake of Chris’s sleep pattern, and to make sure you don’t accidentally miss the deadline, we suggest bidding early.

There are dozens of people "watching" these sgt pepper print auctions but only a couple of actual bids. Is this just how it's going to be or are there actually going to be some more bids? Or am I just not going to be able to sleep for a week?

www.ebay.co.uk/sch/i.html?i…

chrisbarkerprints.co.uk [image or embed] — christhebarker (@christhebarker.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:52 AM

Proceeds from the entire project – the book and the auction – will support the charity The Actors’ Trust, where Chris’s late mum worked for 18 years.

You can follow Chris on Instagram and Bluesky, and preorder the book direct from the publisher here.

There are details of the auction, the book, and the Actors’ Trust on chrisbarkerprints.co.uk.

Happy bidding!