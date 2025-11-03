The bad news is that Chris Barker’s Sgt Pepper album montages end this year. The good news is you could have them all in a book

Entertainment Chris Barker

If you’ve been on social media during the past decade, you’ll be very familiar with the works of illustrator Chris Barker.

His funny – and often topical – posts are quite rightly very popular.

He was the genius behind 2023’s viral mash-ups of art and classic TV.

Just this year, he collaborated on ‘The Lost Films of Hollywood’, a wonderful project with David Quantick.

The Sgt Pepper covers

Perhaps most of all, you’ll recognise his annual round-ups of the famous people who have died during the year. He expertly arranges them to recreate the iconic Beatles Sgt Pepper album cover – and to tug on the heartstrings.

Sgt Pepper 2025 will be both the tenth and the final instalment.

“This year’s montage will be the last. I want to stop while I’m still enjoying the project. I don’t really want to end up doing a montage with Damon Albarn and Jarvis Cocker on the front row. That would make me feel far too mortal.”

‘A Decade in the Lives – Ten years of Sgt Pepper celebrity tribute montages’

We’ll all miss sobbing over those Sgt Pepper posts. Happily, Chris has compiled a coffee-table book containing all nine existing montages. He will add the tenth when he completes it.

The success of the Kickstarter project will give us all a chance to enjoy those images in glorious detail.

Each comes with a key to identify every late, lamented celebrity.

How it started

Chris talked the Poke through the journey that led to this point.

“I did the first montage in response to the weird events of 2016; the referendum, the American election, Bowie dying. Leicester winning the league. It felt like we’d never experienced anything quite like it.”

A Decade in the Lives won’t simply be a collection of the in-memoriam montages, but also an interesting historic artefact.

“It covers everything from Brexit and Trump to Covid and the Queen – sometimes only in the background but it’s there. It’s not a COMPLETE list of every famous person who has died in the past decade …but it’s pretty close. Like a Yellow Pages of celebrity grief.”

Previously unseen notes reveal the creative process, as well as the cultural impact of the Sgt Pepper series.

The Actors’ Trust

Proceeds of the Kickstarter will support the Actors’ Trust, which was founded in 1882 by Sir Henry Irving as a lifeline for members of the acting and stage management industries during lean times. It’s a charity close to Chris’ heart as his mum worked for them for 18 years.

“I thought it might be a nice opportunity to give something back to these creatives while they are still with us.”

Auction of prints

As well as the book, there will be an auction of large, signed prints of the individual montages. This will take place at London’s Museum of Comedy on 16th December, coinciding with their exhibition of the artworks.

Bidding on the prints will start online in December on Chris’s website, chrisbarkerprints.co.uk, where you can sign up to a mailing list or find more details nearer the date.

The Kickstarter

If you want to help fund the book, the Kickstarter is live until noon on the 1st of December, with a basic level of support available to those who simply want a copy, and a slightly higher level if you’d like to add your name – or someone else’s – to a dedication section in the final publication.

You can access it here.

While the books will be sent out in January 2026, as long as the project is fully funded, those who have ordered a copy or copies will receive a special card to give as a placeholder to the intended recipient, or to hang onto as a keepsake.

You can follow Chris on Instagram and Bluesky, and you can learn more about the Actors’ Trust on their website.

Images courtesy of Chris Barker.