Politics bail out donald trump farmers

Donald Trump bragging about his farmer bailout turned into an embarrassing self-own before he even finished his sentence

Saul Hutson. Updated December 9th, 2025

When you create a horrible problem and then devise an inefficient and expensive solution to that same problem you created, you’re not allowed to brag about it. Unless you’re the President of the United States. Then you host a press conference about the whole ordeal to pat yourself on the back.

Donald Trump met with the press to announce he had saved the farmers. The very same farmers he dug into a hole by introducing constraining tariffs. He even outlined exactly what happened without apparently realizing how bad it made him look.

Satire is dead when you have a President so willing to say the quiet part out loud. Twitter was shouting along with him.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2