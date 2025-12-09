Donald Trump bragging about his farmer bailout turned into an embarrassing self-own before he even finished his sentence

Politics bail out donald trump farmers

When you create a horrible problem and then devise an inefficient and expensive solution to that same problem you created, you’re not allowed to brag about it. Unless you’re the President of the United States. Then you host a press conference about the whole ordeal to pat yourself on the back.

Donald Trump met with the press to announce he had saved the farmers. The very same farmers he dug into a hole by introducing constraining tariffs. He even outlined exactly what happened without apparently realizing how bad it made him look.

Trump on his farm bailout: “This money would not be possible without tariffs … because of tariffs, this is possible.” pic.twitter.com/xYOIJWLFYy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2025

Satire is dead when you have a President so willing to say the quiet part out loud. Twitter was shouting along with him.

That is absolutely true. Without the tariffs our farmers would be having a great year. As it stands now they are the world’s biggest welfare recipients. that’s what tariffs have wrought. — Jim Kessler (@ThirdWayKessler) December 8, 2025

Because of tariffs, this was necessary. FTFY https://t.co/kchVKQ9dY7 — Matt Perry (@mattperrympls) December 9, 2025

Without tariffs this problem would not have happened in the first place https://t.co/WDwZT10UKv — Non-Hyphenated American (@NHAunleashed) December 8, 2025

Tariffs are a regressive (burden-shifting) TAX on consumers. The tariffs are the reason that farmers require a bailout in the first place. Donald has only one real interest: Donald. — Slowly Boiled Frog ️‍ (@davidcaryhart) December 8, 2025

The expensive operation to fix the stab wound wouldn’t be possible if he hadn’t stabbed us. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) December 8, 2025

For once I agree with Trump! His dumba** tariffs are solely responsible for farmers needing to be bailed out — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 8, 2025

7.