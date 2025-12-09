‘How Americanised are your kids?’ – 21 children who are spiritually eating a corn dog at the mall

Life r/AskUK

If you grew up in the 80s and 90s your parents might have lamented how much American TV you watched, but the internet has increased the homogenisation of transatlantic culture even faster. To the extent, it seems, that some children aren’t sure if they live in the US or the UK.

Over on the AskUK subreddit The-Rambling-One posted a cautionary tale about being exposed to too much Americana:

How Americanised are your kids? Just a very lighthearted question really. A few weeks ago I collapsed at home with my two youngest children, luckily only for a minute or two, but my eldest was at school, she’s 9 (next week). I was talking to her earlier and just curiously asked her if she would know what to do if anything happened to me while she was here. And she said well I’d pick up your phone but I don’t know the passcode. So I showed her how to get on the emergency call section without needing a code, all great so far, until I asked what number she needed to ring… 911. Facepalm moment and I said no and then to be fair to her, after that, she said ‘Is it 999?’ so she knew it, but her American defaultism shone through first! I’ve since learned that 911 actually redirects to 999 now in the UK which is good! She has quite an American vocabulary as well at times… mail man, trash can, soda, candy, etc. I’m hoping it stops now because she doesn’t watch American YouTube or tv as much nowadays but I bet she’s definitely not alone and probably many kids do this also! Any funny stories?

And it turns out this particular parent is not alone, as the replies showed…

1.

‘My son says ‘Toosday’ and ‘Call of Dooty’. I hate him.’

–No_Watercress8123

2.

‘My nephew (11) says gas, trash can and sidewalk which all drives me bloody mad. He also strangely knows lots about Trump and the White House, and can probably name more presidents than UK prime ministers.’

–Embarrassed_Ad7378

3.

‘My daughter refers me and my wife as, ‘y’all’.’

–Sustainable_Twat

4.

‘My kids call vaccinations “shots” which irks me no end. But when I was trying to explain to my three year old what our days plan was, American was the only video we could find with a joyful little cartoon child to show her (who for sure completely undersold the absolute trauma according to her).’

–Alarmed_Crazy488

5.

‘My toddler calls her pretend play money ‘dollars’ and her sweets ‘candy’. Other than that she’s British, ha.’

–visionsofapoet96

6.

‘There are so many subtle ones. Shop/store and programme/show spring to mind.’

–Some_Ad6507

7.

‘My nine year old nephew has taken to saying ‘on accident.’ I cannot begin to describe how infuriating this is.’

–gogols_soul

8.

‘I was in a toy shop and witnessed two separate kids playing with the toys shop. One was selling an ‘eggplant’ and the other was charging people in dollars!’

–Wavesmith

9.

‘I’m a teacher and was discussing this with pupils during a first aid course. I asked them which number we have to call and one boy called out (in all seriousness): call the LAPD!

We live in rural England.’

–Ribbonharlequin

10.

‘My five year old niece has such a mishmashed accent. Her dad’s from Middlesbrough, her mum is from London and she watches American TV. She says ‘wadder’ and corrects us when we say water.’

–Merboo

11.

‘At four years old my nephew (born and raised in Torquay) was greeting everyone with ‘Hi guys, welcome to my channel’, said a perfect Californian accent.’

–PhantomFairy