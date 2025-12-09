What is the biggest mystery we still aren’t close to solving? – 17 puzzling parts of existence we’re no closer to understanding

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Thanks to our intelligence and ingenuity, humans have unravelled some of the biggest mysteries of the world. But even though we’ve unravelled the secrets of DNA and figured out our place in the universe, there are still plenty of puzzling questions we don’t have an answer for.

To get to the bottom of life’s cold cases, Constant-Bridge3690 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the biggest mystery we still aren’t close to solving?’

If you happen to know the answer to any of these top replies, be sure to leave a comment and put people out of their misery…

1.

‘What consciousness really is. How does meat think?’

-Emotional-Sherbet735

2.

‘Why we dream. Brain runs a midnight movie with zero budget and wild plots. Why?’

-PaperLimb

3.

‘Where is the tomb of cleopatra’

-boqukfzw

4.

‘Why the universe exists at all instead of nothing.’

–Mound_builder

5.

‘We don’t seem to be making any headway in deciphering Linear A, the Minoan writing form. Which is kind of odd because there’s a rather big sample size and it’s in a pretty central location whose people and culture influenced a lot of our touchstones today, but there’s really been no progress to speak of.’

-emptycagenowcorroded

6.

‘Tossing out one less existential, but who pirated the WGN signal with a Max Headroom skit in the 80s.

‘Lots of theories, but no real evidence and no one has any idea who did it.

‘Kudos to the people involved for actually keeping their mouths shut for 40 years. Makes me think it was one person that did it all on their own. What are the chances of more than one person keeping a lid on that?

‘On the one hand, I want the guy(s) who did it to come out and admit it and how they did it. Statute of limitations has to be up right?

‘But I get why they don’t. I’m sure the Feds would find some way to convict them of something if they came forward, statute of limitations be damned.’

-non_clever_username

7.

‘Who was D.B. Cooper and what happened to him and the money?’

-BrilliantHyena

8.

‘How to reliably prevent or stop hiccups. For such a universal experience, it’s not terribly well-understood since it happens so infrequently, unpredictably, and for (usually) such a short period of time.’

-vonHindenburg

9.

‘How anesthesia works…. Honestly, no one really knows.’

-marcus474