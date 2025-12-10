Pics RFK Jr. US v UK

An anti-woke American claimed Europeans ‘cannot comprehend’ RFK Jr doing pull-ups in the airport, but it wasn’t the point he thought he was making

Poke Reporter. Updated December 10th, 2025

Over on X, an American healthcare company founder has been indulging in a bit of European rage-baiting, and we have to admit – it worked.

Arthur MacWaters jumped on the pull-up bandwagon that we thought had already rolled off the road and into a ditch, with this strange comment.

We can heartily congratulate him on being correct. The European mind cannot comprehend why Captain Brainworm was doing very poor attempted pull-ups in an airport, in his suit and tie, instead of getting experts to explain to him why his anti-vax, pro-raw-milk policies are going to kill Americans.

The internet weighed in, and it wasn’t to compliment RFK Jr on his triceps.

