An anti-woke American claimed Europeans ‘cannot comprehend’ RFK Jr doing pull-ups in the airport, but it wasn’t the point he thought he was making

Pics RFK Jr. US v UK

Over on X, an American healthcare company founder has been indulging in a bit of European rage-baiting, and we have to admit – it worked.

Arthur MacWaters jumped on the pull-up bandwagon that we thought had already rolled off the road and into a ditch, with this strange comment.

bobby kennedy casually repping our 20 pullups at age 70 in a shirt and tie is the kind of thing the european mind simply cannot comprehendpic.twitter.com/37NIqS7MGn https://t.co/neOvXZCKpp — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) December 9, 2025

We can heartily congratulate him on being correct. The European mind cannot comprehend why Captain Brainworm was doing very poor attempted pull-ups in an airport, in his suit and tie, instead of getting experts to explain to him why his anti-vax, pro-raw-milk policies are going to kill Americans.

The internet weighed in, and it wasn’t to compliment RFK Jr on his triceps.

1.

My European mind can not comprehend how any of those reps should count. — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) December 9, 2025

2.

You’ll find the European mind is genuinely uninterested https://t.co/859aOOJBXm — Constanze Stelzenmüller (@ConStelz) December 9, 2025

3.

Europe must be paying a huge rent in order to be living so expansively and obsessively on the minds of Americans. — toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) December 9, 2025

4.

It's a hard choice: Europe's higher life expectancy or a health secretary who can make several pull-ups?! — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) December 10, 2025

5.

We Europeans do full reps where the head and chest is above the rack. — Carl Melin (@CarlMelin) December 9, 2025

6.

If any European politician were to be found 'casually repping out' pull-ups in a public place surrounded by fawning acolytes and a film crew that just 'casually' happened to be present to film him, he'd be laughed out of office within a couple of days. — RosaPetrovna (@RosaPetrovna) December 10, 2025

7.

I sold a bicycle to a 99 year old, who had cycled all his life and just needed a new bike to get around his rural area. That’s the kind of thing the American mind simply cannot comprehend. https://t.co/vDXFsd0USi — Ben Cooper (@bencooper) December 10, 2025

8.

"How is this man qualified to run the country?" "He's Jacked!" "….and?" Literally seems to be the measuring bar to some people. — Gav Leaf – Professionally Unprofessional. (@Gav_Leaf) December 10, 2025

9.