Politics donald trump economy

President Compassion strikes again with a message for worried shoppers: ‘Don’t be dramatic!’ – 15 replies that came with receipts

Saul Hutson. Updated December 10th, 2025

It’s the most… wonderful time… of the yearrrr. The holidays are always stressful, but this year in the US has an extra surge of nervous tension. Prices are up, jobs are down, and no one is quite sure how to make ends meet.

Lucky for America, they have the Everyman President, Mr. Donald Trump. Trump totally understands what it’s like out there right now and he’s got a message to help everyone get through these tough times. Let’s have a listen.

Oh! Well then!

The fish stinks from the head and right now it reeks in America. The pampered President is so out of touch with reality that he thinks his citizens, the ones who elected him to serve their needs, are complaining. They should just chill out.

The replies to this message were anything but chill.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2