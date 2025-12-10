President Compassion strikes again with a message for worried shoppers: ‘Don’t be dramatic!’ – 15 replies that came with receipts

Politics donald trump economy

It’s the most… wonderful time… of the yearrrr. The holidays are always stressful, but this year in the US has an extra surge of nervous tension. Prices are up, jobs are down, and no one is quite sure how to make ends meet.

Lucky for America, they have the Everyman President, Mr. Donald Trump. Trump totally understands what it’s like out there right now and he’s got a message to help everyone get through these tough times. Let’s have a listen.

Trump to holiday shoppers concerned about high prices: “Look, don’t be dramatic.” pic.twitter.com/m5yFf6yQXE — FactPost (@factpostnews) December 9, 2025

Oh! Well then!

The fish stinks from the head and right now it reeks in America. The pampered President is so out of touch with reality that he thinks his citizens, the ones who elected him to serve their needs, are complaining. They should just chill out.

The replies to this message were anything but chill.

1.

This man is building a $300 million ballroom while telling working-class Americans not to be “dramatic” about how they’re going to pay for their holiday dinner or gifts for their kids. The American people deserve a president who cares. https://t.co/9Z41Ztr6Kx — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 9, 2025

2.

Billionaire who’s never pushed a grocery cart in his life tells struggling families “don’t be dramatic” about skyrocketing premiums. Tone-deaf doesn’t even cover it. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) December 9, 2025

3.

Trump has never:

*gone grocery shopping

*put gas in a vehicle

* paid for healthcare

* done his own laundry

* cooked his own meals

* driven himself anywhere

* had to wait in an ER

* paid his own bills — Popular Monster (@Doxy6661) December 9, 2025

4.

If you have to cut back on gifts for your kids this holiday season because prices are way too high, the President has a message for you: Don’t be dramatic. https://t.co/xfcwJYn5fj — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) December 10, 2025

5.

The guy who has made billions for himself while prices rise for everyone else as a direct result of his idiotic tariff policies says “don’t be dramatic” about affording gifts this holiday season. There’s never been a president more detached from reality. https://t.co/w63ydFtrBw — Elliot Rose (@rose_elliot) December 9, 2025

6.

If this is how he’s going to take his “affordability message” on the road…..he’s cooked. — Gummy Cupcake (@BoobaLupe) December 9, 2025

7.

That’s right magats, when you can’t afford food, heating and healthcare, don’t be so damn dramatic. Enjoy the corrupt moron you voted for. — ⚓️ Jo Wallace – ✍️ (@Scampi13) December 9, 2025

8.