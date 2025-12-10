Ted Cruz responded to Joey Barton’s latest conviction with a dramatic meme about the death of free speech in the UK, and the UK spoke as freely as it gets

US ted cruz

In case you hadn’t spotted the news, former footballer Joey Barton has been given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, for grossly offensive posts targeting Jeremy Vine, and football pundits Lucy Ward and Eni Aluko.

Barton’s posts – which included accusations of paedophilia, as well as sexist and racist tropes – formed a sustained online attack against the three people. The judge was quite scathing in his sentencing.

The judge cooked Joey Barton and basically called him a racist who's not a man of previous good character and has previous convictions for violence. pic.twitter.com/K3eipvsqCD — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 8, 2025

After far-right agitator End Wokeness shared the clip of the judge, it came to the attention of Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who went straight for the visual drama of a headstone to mourn the death of the UK’s free speech.

Another Grok masterpiece, obviously.

UK tweeters weren’t about to take it lying down. They pointed out that Cruz doesn’t understand the background to the sentencing – and that wasn’t the only issue.

Here’s what people had to say.

1.

Joey Barton's defamatory tweets endangered his targets' safety. I suppose that's okay in the US because you have a President whose words endangered your whole democratic system. You're hurtling towards fascism and pointing the finger at us. — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) December 9, 2025

2.

Alexa show me somebody who doesn't understand the difference between free speech/opinion and 'Libel, Slander . https://t.co/u1lzpkRqVS — terry christian (@terrychristian) December 9, 2025

3.

The US revokes visas to people who had JD Vance memes https://t.co/YgJiZS42xZ — Owain (@welsh_pain) December 9, 2025

4.

I'm glad to live in a country where "free speech" doesn't equate to a right to send people abusive and threatening messages online, to invite violence or rioting, or to undermine court cases in progress. https://t.co/VMOTWXWWHR — Xavier MacDuff (@xvrmdf) December 9, 2025

5.

You might want to sit this one out Ted and look closer to home — Niamh O'Sullivan (@NiamhOSulliva10) December 9, 2025

6.

If you believe you’re posting that idiotic meme from a country that currently has free speech you are even more deluded than I thought possible. https://t.co/s1uOMQNed8 — Freddy C. (@FreddySky) December 9, 2025

7.

Mind your own business. — Stephanie Hayden (@flyinglawyer73) December 9, 2025

8.

He wasn't sent to prison, you ignorant twat. He was found guilty of Malicious Communications by a jury over highly offensive and defamatory tweets that constituted harassment. Maybe listen to the judge's sentencing remarks and think of the victims before posting such crap. — Inevitable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) December 9, 2025

9.

why is the country who willingly went after people in the US who made fun of charlie kirks death, wanted them to go to prison telling me about my own country’s free speech. please make it make sense https://t.co/6jisXOCuZJ — starfallens (@avanticult) December 9, 2025

10.

How come I can still call you a bellend then? https://t.co/aKtBYUZ3jp — John Rossiter (@Futurewor1d) December 9, 2025

11.

Meanwhile, back in the land of the free (your beloved USA), you can still call a congresswoman a “horse-faced pony soldier who eats babies” and get a standing ovation at Mar-a-Lago. But sure, tell me more about how British tyranny murdered liberty because a court finally told a… — Gauda (@Bitcojner) December 8, 2025

12.

13.

Meanwhile in America pic.twitter.com/p6CnUzOZFA — Phil From Falmouth (@Mrs_Andy_Plumb) December 9, 2025

14.

Don’t confuse slander and libel with Free Speech which is alive and well in the U.K. unlike the US where u get arrested and deported for not liking genocide or being wrong shade of brown. — Will (@WillIam87uk) December 9, 2025

15.

You utter clown. Take a closer look at what your lot are doing, rather than project utter garbage on others. — Sarah (@timetoshine1234) December 9, 2025

There was also this.

Cromwell died in 1658. https://t.co/NIBBuJQcuN — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) December 9, 2025

