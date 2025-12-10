They don’t make telly like this Cilla Christmas special, anymore …thankfully

Entertainment Cilla Black

Cilla Black was undoubtedly a Titan of light entertainment for several years, enjoying far more fame for her TV shows than she did for her 1960s pop career.

But, like the statistical likelihood of being 10 feet or less from a rat, a Cilla song was always disturbingly close.

In one of her Christmas specials, she covered a Lionel Richie classic – and since we’ve had to watch it, so do you.

Cilla Black’s cover of All Night Long on her 1983 Christmas show is something you can never forget… pic.twitter.com/7aZDbC5CTN — Lewis 🎄☃️ (@lewispringle) December 3, 2022

A shellshocked Twitter reacted …

I don’t what is happening here…but I’m afeared of it.. https://t.co/bnE8hv0lf1 — Dawn French 💙🔴🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@Dawn_French) December 3, 2022

The US is fascinated with this Cilla TV show today. The kids look like they’re being held against their will! pic.twitter.com/nnuoMKpUGm — Robert Bohan (@RobertBohan) December 4, 2022

It's been nearly 40 years and the kid at the front still hasn't stopped body popping. https://t.co/Sm3RyKLspA — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) December 4, 2022

We’re going to party all night long, she says, then shows them the door literally 3 minutes later — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) December 5, 2022

This is what I based my home kitchen discos on 😂 look! There’s me and all the kids! X https://t.co/JYP1lVWlfC — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) December 3, 2022

Me: 'Modern TV is crap. 70's and 80's TV was so much better than the current celeb rubbish and wall to wall soaps' Watches this clip. Me: 'Christ! That's fu*king cringey' https://t.co/egHqbMcN94 — Mike_M (@MrFlibble72LFC) December 3, 2022

You have to watch this… The kid in the green trousers!! https://t.co/YGIYJopQpO — Bev Turner 🌸 (@beverleyturner) December 5, 2022

Cilla Black's crimes against Christmas are now stuff of legend. Here's one of the most disturbing. I honestly don't know where to start…. pic.twitter.com/jQF2ZWZsoH — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) December 4, 2022

It could have been worse. Slightly.

Good morning pic.twitter.com/4w4FvoFHkg — Matt Lucas HQ (@RealMattLucas) September 26, 2020

READ MORE

Chewbacca had a cameo in the Downton Abbey Christmas Special

Source Lewis Pringle Image Wikimedia, Screengrab