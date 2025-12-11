Entertainment Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer’s got a new book out so what better time to share this all-time hall of famer TV moment

Poke Staff. Updated December 11th, 2025

The great Bob Mortimer has a new(ish) book out, a comic crime novel called The Long Shoe and very excited we are about it too.

We mention it not only because it would make for a very satisfying bulge in our Christmas stocking but because it’s a good excuse to share this all-time classic moment from BBC1’s Would I Lie To You.

Again!

On the unlikely event you haven’t already seen it, you’re in for a treat. And if you have then you probably won’t be able to resist another watch. Just for old time’s sake …

No matter how many times we watch it, we’re still surprised they guess ‘true’. But not half as surprised (or horrified) as we were to find out that episode was seven years ago. The horror.

https://twitter.com/Andydrewz/status/1679819454362812416?s=20

Source Twitter @UKTVPlay