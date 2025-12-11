Bob Mortimer’s got a new book out so what better time to share this all-time hall of famer TV moment

Entertainment Bob Mortimer

The great Bob Mortimer has a new(ish) book out, a comic crime novel called The Long Shoe and very excited we are about it too.

Me recording audiobook for The Long Shoe… a terrifically fidgety performance lacking genuine clout. Available Tommorow https://t.co/MWHL0SEiRH pic.twitter.com/WRE7Di9Sya — bob mortimer (@RealBobMortimer) October 8, 2025

We mention it not only because it would make for a very satisfying bulge in our Christmas stocking but because it’s a good excuse to share this all-time classic moment from BBC1’s Would I Lie To You.

Again!

On the unlikely event you haven’t already seen it, you’re in for a treat. And if you have then you probably won’t be able to resist another watch. Just for old time’s sake …

Bob Mortimer is trending, which is all the excuse we need to rewatch one of our all-time favourite TV moments. #WouldILietoYou pic.twitter.com/wNOKXGNm5g — UKTV Play (@UKTVPlay) July 14, 2023

No matter how many times we watch it, we’re still surprised they guess ‘true’. But not half as surprised (or horrified) as we were to find out that episode was seven years ago. The horror.

He’s my favourite guest on the show…his tales are legendary and as its him you almost always believe it could be true! Even this one has me thinking!!! — My left foot (@Last_Minute_Lou) July 14, 2023

https://twitter.com/Andydrewz/status/1679819454362812416?s=20

Bob’s stories are brilliant but they are taken to a new level by David’s questions & reactions — His eyes they shone like diamonds (@Revie2Bielsa) July 14, 2023

Ok, it's officially Bob Mortimer Day here at UKTV. Please don't get in touch unless it's with more Bob Mortimer content. https://t.co/7aoDwYT3SB — U&Dave (@davechannel) July 14, 2023

What makes it even better is that Bob didn’t know what was on the card as it was a lie. A great story to create on the spot . — Craig (@Craigwgs92) July 14, 2023

This show is always fun, but Bob Mortimer makes it high art. ❤️ https://t.co/R7RTwKGvAI — Scott Gray (@Scott1Gray) July 14, 2023

READ MORE

Source Twitter @UKTVPlay