Politics Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson doubled down on his ‘I’m a journalist’ shtick and this A++ smackdown beat all comers

Poke Reporter. Updated December 9th, 2025

Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon took time out from preparing to put ‘Christ back into Christmas’ at a Whitehall carols service this weekend to share his particular brand of fake news on Twitter.

Specifically, this entirely fictitious take on an awful incident at a Christmas market.

As we’ve already written about elsewhere, there was no shortage of people happy to put him straight, although it was Piers Morgan who did it best.

And we mention it again because Robinson later issued a mealy-mouthed correction. Mealy-mouthed because he didn’t bother to delete his original incorrect tweet, obviously.

And it was that first bit – ‘as a journalist’ – that really caught people’s attention.

Boom!

Last word to this person.

And this person.

