Tommy Robinson doubled down on his ‘I’m a journalist’ shtick and this A++ smackdown beat all comers

Politics Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon took time out from preparing to put ‘Christ back into Christmas’ at a Whitehall carols service this weekend to share his particular brand of fake news on Twitter.

Specifically, this entirely fictitious take on an awful incident at a Christmas market.

10 dead as a car is driven into a Christmas market preparation crowds in France’s Guadeloupe. Legacy media silent. pic.twitter.com/MlITDYQ372 — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 6, 2025

As we’ve already written about elsewhere, there was no shortage of people happy to put him straight, although it was Piers Morgan who did it best.

UPDATE: No dead, driver was intoxicated with drink/drugs, Police say it was an accident, Guadeloupe is not in France, Legacy media widely reported the truth, Robinson the self-acclaimed ‘journalist’ silent after reporting lies. https://t.co/AtJew94tpx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 7, 2025

And we mention it again because Robinson later issued a mealy-mouthed correction. Mealy-mouthed because he didn’t bother to delete his original incorrect tweet, obviously.

IMPORTANT CORRECTION As a journalist I do try to be 100% on the facts and report on what is known and not believed. During times of so much disinformation it's hard work to filter out the nonsense. At the time of me reporting on this car crash at a Christmas event in… https://t.co/ZRXtUxktoT pic.twitter.com/rWKmDDOfaR — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 8, 2025

And it was that first bit – ‘as a journalist’ – that really caught people’s attention.

“As a journalist” You’re not even Tommy Robinson mate. pic.twitter.com/xDGwMv5Ra9 — Aboo Hafsah (@AbuHafsah1) December 8, 2025

Boom!

Last word to this person.

And this person.

42 million people have seen the original post and rising, but you won't delete it because of the financial gain, all while calling yourself a "journalist…" Grifting cunt of a man, horrible horrible human being. https://t.co/PzGlf8kNp7 — G.T (@gingerrtom) December 8, 2025

READ MORE

This Reform UK-er and GB News commentator was brutally fact-checked into next week and it made everyone’s day so much better