The Pope just made it very clear that he is not a Donald Trump fan – 15 replies sent straight from heaven

US donald trump pope

You gotta be pretty damn annoying to piss off the Pope.

Enter: Donald Trump.

The Pope’s entire job description is based on assessing faith and morality. Trump’s entire job description is to make money by any means necessary. It’s not shocking these two don’t see eye to eye on important issues.

That being said, it’s still surprising to see the Pope outwardly call out Donald Trump for his negative impact on global relations.

BREAKING: In a stunning moment, the Pope just slammed Donald Trump for trying to rip apart the alliance between the United States and Europe. This is a big deal. pic.twitter.com/tyGqm4T1Ot — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) December 10, 2025

It may not seem like much, but for the Pope, this is the equivalent of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track on Drake. Shots have been fired. Who knows how Donald will react, but it’s unlikely to be calm and measured.

Twitter has its popcorn ready.

How long before Trump attacks the Pope? https://t.co/AfmPqLfwxE — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 10, 2025

I’m sure he’ll take this well and not post an incoherent rant at all https://t.co/frUec1kJjI — Inside Oz Podcast (@insideozpodcast) December 11, 2025

Is Trump going to sue the Vatican and demand they replace the pope for criticizing him? — Ali-O (@AliciaBirdwell) December 10, 2025

Now the Pope is saying Trump is doing Putin’s bidding…. https://t.co/yZfW2dVMwF — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) December 10, 2025

Trump will be insulting the Pope next. Sigh — Diana Wyman (@dkgwyman) December 10, 2025

The whole world is horrified, except the three dictators that Trump adores https://t.co/MQfJTKC9G7 — Barbara Pflughaupt (@Ballyhoo) December 10, 2025

