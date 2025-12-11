US donald trump pope

The Pope just made it very clear that he is not a Donald Trump fan – 15 replies sent straight from heaven

Saul Hutson. Updated December 11th, 2025

You gotta be pretty damn annoying to piss off the Pope.

Enter: Donald Trump.

The Pope’s entire job description is based on assessing faith and morality. Trump’s entire job description is to make money by any means necessary. It’s not shocking these two don’t see eye to eye on important issues.

That being said, it’s still surprising to see the Pope outwardly call out Donald Trump for his negative impact on global relations.

It may not seem like much, but for the Pope, this is the equivalent of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track on Drake. Shots have been fired. Who knows how Donald will react, but it’s unlikely to be calm and measured.

Twitter has its popcorn ready.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2