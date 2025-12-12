Donald Trump promises better poll numbers as soon as ‘real pollsters’ conduct them – 15 very real, and very angry, replies

Politics donald trump pollsters real numbers

Everything is fine in Donald Trump’s world, he just needs some of his own people to confirm that for him with some data they cook up.

Dressed like an orchestra-conducting penguin, President Trump stood up at his golden eagle-adorned podium to announce that better polling numbers are on their way.

Trump: “When the real pollsters start doing the polls I think you’re gonna see some really fantastic numbers.” pic.twitter.com/iDxVIDmkGe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2025

Rather than mention anything he has done in terms of leadership or policy that should deliver those numbers, he ducks accountability entirely and passes it on to the people conducting the polls.

So if you get a call from Mike Johnson this weekend asking you about the President’s performance, please remain honest. We want to ensure him that the numbers are the same no matter who asks the questions so long as he’s in charge.

The few real people still left online had some concerns with this logic.

He just needs to find the right pollster to give him the approval rating he wants. Surely there must be one out there somewhere. https://t.co/VcxiPGpEzY — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 12, 2025

This 78 year old man lives in constant denial 24/7 – reminds me of my own MAGA grandparent… — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 12, 2025

I just want to thank everyone who couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a woman for putting this cry baby little bitch back in the White House — Neil Overall (Jerry Dungarees son) (@agentgraves13) December 12, 2025

The polls are “Fake” again Indiana Republicans rebuke Trump. House Republicans are going around Mike Johnson. And Dems are winning all the special elections. Trump is toast! https://t.co/XUdJVc8xkA — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) December 12, 2025

He’s hidden every metric that would show he’s a disaster https://t.co/8WPBJOi5Qc — Avspook (@avspook) December 12, 2025

