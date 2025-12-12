Politics donald trump pollsters real numbers

Donald Trump promises better poll numbers as soon as ‘real pollsters’ conduct them – 15 very real, and very angry, replies

Saul Hutson. Updated December 12th, 2025

Everything is fine in Donald Trump’s world, he just needs some of his own people to confirm that for him with some data they cook up.

Dressed like an orchestra-conducting penguin, President Trump stood up at his golden eagle-adorned podium to announce that better polling numbers are on their way.

Rather than mention anything he has done in terms of leadership or policy that should deliver those numbers, he ducks accountability entirely and passes it on to the people conducting the polls.

So if you get a call from Mike Johnson this weekend asking you about the President’s performance, please remain honest. We want to ensure him that the numbers are the same no matter who asks the questions so long as he’s in charge.

The few real people still left online had some concerns with this logic.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages: 1 2