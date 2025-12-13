Porn star Bonnie Blue has joined Reform UK, saying she “stands with Nigel Farage” – 14 X-rated reactions

Entertainment bonnie blue nigel farage Reform UK

Porn performer Bonnie Blue has joined the Reform party, saying “I stand with Nigel Farage”.

The controversial OnlyFans star – who once notoriously had sex with 1,000 men in a single day – wrote in The Spectator that she thought Farage had “sensible positions on immigration and inheritance tax.”

Bonnie Blue has joined the Reform Party. pic.twitter.com/wXaxcIiZoP — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 11, 2025

She added: “I am not knowledgeable about politics, but I do know the UK is very messed up…Yes, I’m a sex worker, but I’m also sophisticated and quite elegant.”

Quite the evolution from not having any idea about politics whatsoever!

Bonnie Blue went from "I've never voted and I don't care to have an interest" to endorsing Reform. pic.twitter.com/mVbHXrigXg — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) December 11, 2025

Farage has yet to acknowledge the endorsement from Blue, who is currently in the process of being deported from Indonesia in connection to her latest stunt.

Though not every Reform-watcher is happy about the new party member.

Personally, I do not think Reform should welcome Bonnie Blue Reform should pledge to shut down Only Fans and oppose the ongoing sexualisation and pornification of our children which the Uniparty have mainstreamed You cannot be pro-family while encouraging the nation’s children… — Matt Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) December 12, 2025

Overall, the news has made a big splash on social media. Here are some of the best rather blue (i.e. NSFW) reactions.

1.

“I admire Nigel because on 23rd June 2016 he f**ked the whole country in one day.” pic.twitter.com/pS2bCAPopQ — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) December 11, 2025

2.

Someone who’s built a career off of fooling sad lonely desperate men into thinking they have a chance has joined forces with Bonnie Blue https://t.co/sk7SqblEZv — Tom Nestor (@tomnestorcomic) December 12, 2025

3.

Not the first time she’s endorsed a prick — ❤️ (@BB071970) December 11, 2025

4.

Well this explains it. pic.twitter.com/FaS5qwgoQU — Kelsey Glamour (@KelseyGlamour94) December 11, 2025

5.

Both on a mission to fuck the entire country. https://t.co/geqbJPEUS8 — Roy (@badwool9) December 11, 2025

6.

She sat writing that in Bali like Antonio Gramsci writing his prison diaries https://t.co/qoUa9KpnwM — Laura Beveridge (@LauraBeveridge7) December 11, 2025

7.

When Nigel Farage becomes Prime Minister, with Bonnie Blue as one of his most prominent supporters, I don't want to see another Brit making fun of America's election of Donald Trump. https://t.co/lzjw7bSsW5 — Tom Broome-Jones (@tbroomey) December 12, 2025

8.

Society in 2025 is beyond parody in so many ways https://t.co/8IjHBxps3w — Rob JL (@WAFCRob) December 11, 2025

9.

Sounds about right; a talentless grifter that will do and say literally anything for shock value to drum up publicity and make more money for themselves. It’s kind of the perfect metaphor when you think about it. https://t.co/qmwIwLQz9x — Paddy Nolan (@PaddyNolan91) December 11, 2025

10.

This must be the "traditional conservative British values" they keep talking about. — Random (@rent_hero) December 11, 2025

11.

Taking flag shagging to the extreme — Alistair Canlin (@alcanlin) December 11, 2025

12.

2016: it's just ending a trade deal, what's the worst that can happen 2030: Prime Minister Bonnie Blue of the BangBus party (coalition with Reform UK) declares complete ban on condoms and other forms of "antisex wokecraft" — Maia (@maiamindel) December 11, 2025

13.

Bonnie Blue knows exactly what she is doing by supporting @Nigel_Farage @reformparty_uk. I wrote all about in my @CityAM piece on “the Economics of Bonnie Blue” you could probably draw Venn diagram between Blue’s fans & the young men who support reform https://t.co/vDVhlCWX3Z pic.twitter.com/Y6lSSQKUlK — Albie (@albieamankona) December 11, 2025

14.

Bonnie blue op-ed to close out the year the skynet AI takeover can’t happen soon enough https://t.co/kmVLx9FEhY — har7 (@hookoffthejab7) December 12, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/I_amMukhtar