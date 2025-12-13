Entertainment bonnie blue nigel farage Reform UK

Porn star Bonnie Blue has joined Reform UK, saying she “stands with Nigel Farage” – 14 X-rated reactions

Michael White. Updated December 13th, 2025

Porn performer Bonnie Blue has joined the Reform party, saying “I stand with Nigel Farage”.

The controversial OnlyFans star – who once notoriously had sex with 1,000 men in a single day – wrote in The Spectator that she thought Farage had “sensible positions on immigration and inheritance tax.”

She added: “I am not knowledgeable about politics, but I do know the UK is very messed up…Yes, I’m a sex worker, but I’m also sophisticated and quite elegant.”

Quite the evolution from not having any idea about politics whatsoever!

Farage has yet to acknowledge the endorsement from Blue, who is currently in the process of being deported from Indonesia in connection to her latest stunt.

Though not every Reform-watcher is happy about the new party member.

Overall, the news has made a big splash on social media. Here are some of the best rather blue (i.e. NSFW) reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Source: Twitter/X/I_amMukhtar