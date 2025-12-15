Weird World A.I. children's books donald trump
The Birth of Jesus children’s book excruciatingly narrated by A.I. Donald Trump isn’t satire – but it really, really should be
Over on TikTok, Linda Catalina shared a video of a book she’s bought to give as a Christmas gift. In fact, she’s bought several.
Brace yourselves …incoming Maga A.I. slop.
@lindacatalinaaa How hilarious is this book the Birth of Jesus narrated by Trump and it’s written exactly how he talks. I got a few of thhis se to give to my friend’s children for Christmas #trump2024 #republican #maga ♬ original sound – Linda Catalina
We thought she might be joking, but no. Linda is a big Donald Trump fan. Christian Nightmares spotted the borderline blasphemy and shared it on Instagram.
They added –
‘The Birth of Jesus narrated by Trump. Unfortunately, this is a real book …’
It was created by the ominously named President’s Bible brand, and if you thought that suggested there might be more, you’d be right. As well as the Birth of Jesus, they’ve made Noah’s Ark, with David and Goliath on the way.
Presumably, there’ll be many more. Grifters gonna grift.
Here’s how Instagram users reacted.
1.
“Joseph: RELAX, GUY!”
bretkbco
2.
Ahh yes, AI slop, trump, and jesus— their 3 favorite things!
drakeemi4
3.
I’m so confused-was the original intent of this satire or is this a legit thing they want for kids? The fact that it can actually be both is gold!
paul.and.leo
4.
And the wise men said to me, “Sir, we know he’s the Messiah, but you have a beautiful body, you are hotter, you are the true Prince of Peace because you ended eight wars and you were given a soccer award for peace which is better that that other award, groceries are down and you love that they love you.”
niwdlabluap
5.
A convicted sex offender/felon is okay to read to kids but drag queen story hour is bad? I don’t think so honey.
katiedanger
6.
This is beyond blasphemous.
cblackattack
7.
But they’re not a cult!
richcastillo.music
8.
That lady’s joking, right?
spookyhelder
9.
“…and he’s going to be amazing”. It’s written in Trump’s stunted sixth-grade man-child vocabulary.
leeewahhhh
Christian Nightmares posted the video on Twitter, too, where the facepalming continued in full force.
10.
In Soviet Russia they published children books featuring Lenin and Stalin
— Jarek Myjak (@JarekMyjak) December 12, 2025
11.
"Nobody knows more about the birth of Jesus than I do"
— Itë (@apoiita) December 11, 2025
12.
Does he grab Mary’s pussy and tell the Angel Gabriel he brings fake news ? https://t.co/XNhAfA1px5
— Miss Chief (@Midge1415) December 12, 2025
13.
The decay of America, now also available for kids. https://t.co/uqyadoXdRd
— Le ciel est bleu (@Petra_C_M_P) December 12, 2025
14.
American Evangelicals love idolatry and committing blasphemy! https://t.co/EGqIs93pXU
— Swaggy️️⚧️ (@moonscripyt) December 11, 2025
15.
I’m ready to walk into a volcano. https://t.co/u0xLxU1RxK
— Erik :: they/them (@thecardsharp2) December 11, 2025
nschneids11 had the important question.
Does he deport baby Jesus at the end of the book? That’s the answer we all need to know.
