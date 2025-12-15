Rowan Atkinson’s fabulous tale of the fan who thought he looked familiar just went viral again and it’s a proper hall of famer

Entertainment Graham Norton rowan atkinson

Rowan Atkinson has a new Netflix film out, a bit like Mr Bean but a world in which Mr Bean can talk.

We mention it not because we’ve seen Man Vs Baby or anything like that, but because it sent this story from the Graham Norton Show back in the day viral all over again.

And it’s proper top drawer stuff.

Wait ✋️ he can speak pic.twitter.com/rpNk5epxBC — Peché Africa (@pmcafrica) December 14, 2025

Great tale, brilliantly told.

Quite an intelligent guy actually — ™ (@ball247_) December 14, 2025

It is a shame that Rowan Atkinson doesn’t tour any more. As a stand-up comedian, his show was among the very best I have ever enjoyed, right alongside Dave Allen and Billy Connolly. To me, the three are joint top of my favourite stand-ups, three entirely different types of comic. https://t.co/IFYFXWJdbm — Hendondave (@Hendondave) December 15, 2025

Treat yourself by watching Blackadder. pic.twitter.com/moSROQ5ZFO — Dan Norseman (@dan_norseman) December 15, 2025

Hilarious. And what a masterclass of English language https://t.co/wv3nzeB7fV — Lucho (@LuisVazMor) December 15, 2025

