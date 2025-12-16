Donald Trump was asked about America’s most recent mass shooting and his reply was straight from page one of the Trump playbook

News brown university donald trump

Maybe we should see this is progress. Instead of blaming Joe Biden for the country’s problems, Donald Trump has found a new scapegoat: private universities.

Trump showed off his expert ability to pass the buck when he was asked about the Brown University shooting investigation recently. Have a listen if you want to learn about avoiding accountability at any cost.

Trump on Brown University: You would really have to ask the school about that because this was a school problem. They had their own guards, their own police, their own everything but you would have to ask that question to the school and not to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/O5qhPE9ZDO — Acyn (@Acyn) December 15, 2025

Tough look for Trump. Tough look for Kash Patel and his FBI, too. Absolutely zero empathy. He can’t even feign interest in something that he can’t make about himself.

The non-answer raised a lot of eyebrows in the replies.

1.

Why didn’t we have to ask Utah Valley College where Charlie Kirk was killed then? Why did the FBI handle that shooting and not this one? He’s so incompetent. — Joanne (@cockermom5) December 15, 2025

2.

Oh so Kash Patel and his FBI screwed up so now it’s the school’s problem https://t.co/a7UuPVEtiW — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) December 15, 2025

3.

What garbage—why aren’t the resources of the Federal Government including the FBI being involved here like they were in Utah?! https://t.co/2ZHwigZdQH — Jim Beslity (@jmbeslity) December 15, 2025

4.

cant even fake giving a shit. wasnt a podcast he liked so why the fuck would he care — Morgana (@EpicMorgana32) December 15, 2025

5.

6.

This guys could give a shit about anything that he can’t profit from or denigrate others. Despicable that Americans voted for this disgraceful man. https://t.co/icNM8lufwD — Mike_Swain (@swain_fishing) December 15, 2025

7.

The sorriest excuse for a “leader” I have EVER witnessed https://t.co/PwCJ1Pyllq — sqr (@squaresense) December 15, 2025

8.

Please let Trump go away forever. Let him build Lego hotels and casinos under house arrest. Just … ugh. Our country looks worse and worse to the world every day they stick a camera in his face. — robert jon anderson (@R_JonAnderson) December 15, 2025

9.

The buck never stops with him.

Never. https://t.co/kdpmh0LBB0 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 15, 2025

10.

Ummm does Trump not understand what the FBI does??? — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) December 15, 2025

11.

The president of the united states blaming Brown for not finding the shooter – and not his own incompetent FBI. Such a clown — Asher Hamilton, Esq. (@insideyourfuego) December 15, 2025

12.

As always from Trump, complete and utter abdication of responsibility on any level, including involvement of federal law enforcement and the FBI. Weak. — Jish Fish (@jish_fish) December 15, 2025

13.

I don’t know how many times Donald Trump has to prove he is unfit for the office of President.

All the signs were there the first time. https://t.co/TVrh7Nr3Gy — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) December 15, 2025

14.

I am shocked he didn’t blame it on President Biden. https://t.co/YYUKNq4bdn — Sia Sharif (@siasharif918) December 16, 2025

15.

The guy who has an opinion on everything under the sun suddenly doesn’t give a shit about Americans losing their lives? Okay, buddy. — Fearl (@F3arl) December 15, 2025

Source: Twitter @Acyn