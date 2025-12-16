News brown university donald trump

Donald Trump was asked about America’s most recent mass shooting and his reply was straight from page one of the Trump playbook

Saul Hutson. Updated December 16th, 2025

Maybe we should see this is progress. Instead of blaming Joe Biden for the country’s problems, Donald Trump has found a new scapegoat: private universities.

Trump showed off his expert ability to pass the buck when he was asked about the Brown University shooting investigation recently. Have a listen if you want to learn about avoiding accountability at any cost.

Tough look for Trump. Tough look for Kash Patel and his FBI, too. Absolutely zero empathy. He can’t even feign interest in something that he can’t make about himself.

The non-answer raised a lot of eyebrows in the replies.

Source: Twitter @Acyn