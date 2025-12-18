‘How did you (or a relative) accidentally ruin Christmas?’ – 17 festive foul-ups

Life christmas r/AskUK

Christmas can be magical and special, in particular if you’re under the age of ten or own a wrapping paper factory.

It’s also a time of year when emotions are close to the surface, strong drink may be added to the mix, and the magic and specialness is walking a tightrope, ready to crash into chaos at the slightest wobble.

So, when u/hassss93 asked this question, it had the potential to really hit some nerves.

“How did you (or a relative) accidentally ruin Christmas??”

They added this –

“Burnt turkeys? Presents thrown away by mistake? One year my uncle’s mum set the cat on fire with a candle. EDIT: The above is my mum’s sister’s husband’s mum and my cousins granny, not my grandma!”

As we suspected might happen, there were a lot of tragic and/or funny tales of ruined Christmases, and these were at the top of the tree.

bgd

My aunty fell into the Christmas tree with the trifle and it landed on my sister’s partner’s head like a scene from a comedy film. He’s covered in trifle and there’s an arse print in the middle of the tree.

jimbobhas

One year my dad had a big bonfire a couple of days before Christmas, and threw all the recycling on it too for good measure. Turns out the “recycling” was actually all unopened packaging boxes filled with my younger siblings Christmas gifts.

snowcu

We had family friends over who insisted on barbecuing the turkey, claiming it was the best way to cook it. It was very cold and raining that day too. It took about 2-3 hours longer than expected.

oceanseafoam

We invited an aunt who would be on her own otherwise. This was in the days when the “Only Fools and Horses” Christmas special was a big deal and she talked loudly all the way through it.

The-real-grinning-dog

Was playing Charades with the family at my nan’s house and my grandad did a pogo action, jumped up high and donked his head on the ceiling light. It made this comical DOONNG noise and he fell and disappeared behind the sofa. Everyone fell about laughing, my grandad (who could never take a joke) furiously got up and bollocked us all for laughing.

working-nectarine-52

I set a party popper on fire using a giant candle at the dinner table. When it exploded it shot hot wax all over the walls and ceiling. My step mum was not impressed and my dad had to redecorate as it damaged the wallpaper.

hipnagogic-image

sweetmusiccaroline

