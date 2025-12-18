Weird World misogyny trad wife

A ‘pro-Trump traditional Christian’ claimed it’s not sexist to say women belong in the home, and it got her dragged into the 21st century

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 18th, 2025

We cross now to Twitter, and – it appears – the 1950s, where we find pro-Trump, traditional, Christian German tweeter Karoline Gosling, who had this astonishingly misogynistic take on a woman’s role in society.

It is not sexist to say women belong in the home. It is just logical and biblical. A blonde woman looks into the camera on a city street

Erm – no. Community Notes entered the chat.

It is not biblical to state that women belong in the home. There are many promoted examples of women in the bible who notoriously made impact outside of their home-life. Namely Priscilla (Romans 16:3-4), Deborah (Judges 4-5), Lydia and Dorcas (Acts 9 & 16) and more.

Tweeters had plenty to add – and it wasn’t a collective thumbs up for trad-wifery.

We suspect this is largely true.

