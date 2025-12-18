A ‘pro-Trump traditional Christian’ claimed it’s not sexist to say women belong in the home, and it got her dragged into the 21st century

Weird World misogyny trad wife

We cross now to Twitter, and – it appears – the 1950s, where we find pro-Trump, traditional, Christian German tweeter Karoline Gosling, who had this astonishingly misogynistic take on a woman’s role in society.

Erm – no. Community Notes entered the chat.

Tweeters had plenty to add – and it wasn’t a collective thumbs up for trad-wifery.

then go be in your home and leave the rest of us alone — Atheist Girl (@iamAtheistGirl) December 16, 2025

Tinder Notification:

Congratulations Karoline,You Have A Match!

Meet John From Newmarket! https://t.co/oemO1Kflw5 pic.twitter.com/k37ZQfd6OH — Ian Visible (@Ian_Visible) December 16, 2025

Is this sidewalk your kitchen? — Kadi (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) December 16, 2025

I’m not sure you know what “logical” and “biological” mean. — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) December 16, 2025

So why are you outside? Your nails suggest you don't wash or clean like a 'good woman should' so maybe disappear back home & don't be seen like the Biblical woman you claim to be. — Raj Kohli (@RajSKohliexcop) December 16, 2025

Ya it is. It is the very definition of sexist. https://t.co/tNz9EYGutH — Professor S. ️‍‍ (@_Professor_S_) December 17, 2025

It's pretty stupid to use the rights women have fought for, just to voice your opinion about reinforcing patriarchal gender roles. If you want to be the property of a man then go ahead. Thinking this is the "natural order for society" is fucking disgusting though. https://t.co/ulY1YGGyML — nyara (@nyaraVT) December 17, 2025

YOU can stay at home. YOU cannot tell other people to stay at home. https://t.co/vFT6BtFqVs — CFPDX (@cfpdx) December 16, 2025

It’s adorable people think biblical verses are in alignment with logic & at a minimum you can ONLY say Christian women belong in the home https://t.co/XT0Ee5Wq0C — Snarky Ginger (@snarkyRedhd) December 17, 2025

The biblical "home" was an "oikos," which included staff, servants, and extended members of the "family." It's also the word we use to create "economy." https://t.co/ssC9Pw4WiG — Paul Loewen (@paulloewen) December 16, 2025

then you stay the fuck home by yourself and stop telling everyone else what to fucking do with their business. https://t.co/QfrTIpN4hE — megan ⭕️ (@megwrestling) December 16, 2025

And stop taking back to us men folk! She should know her place! Wow I just went full on patriarchy, now I need a shower. . . — your knight in tarnished armor (@Steveepstein18) December 16, 2025

We suspect this is largely true.

These people have never read the bible they refer to https://t.co/a7y1BIyrtA pic.twitter.com/urZ88eGMxt — Claire #JusticeForNoah (@ClaireMadMax) December 17, 2025

