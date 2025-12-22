‘What’s something you completely changed your mind about?’ – 21 people who did a total 180 on something they’d previously disliked

Life r/AskUK

Being stubborn, inflexible and utterly unable to see another side of an argument is something an awful lot of humans are prone to, however much we like to claim otherwise. But sometimes, we are heroically able to shift our opinion on an issue. Sometimes.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after user iffyClyro asked this …

‘What’s something you completely changed your mind about?’

… and offered up some examples of their own.

1. All-inclusive package holidays. Always assumed there’d be naff. Actually incredibly relaxing and great for a proper recharging holiday. Still love going on my DIY trips to Africa and Asia and the other interesting places but now I’m equally at home at my All-inclusive in Antalya. 2. Chain coffee shops, used to be quite a big fan of Costa, Pret, Nero and so on. Now, just don’t enjoy it and don’t want to waste my money on it because I know I won’t feel like I’ve had value.

And some people who have successfully shifted their perspective shared their thoughts…

1.

‘AI. I thought it was cool. Now I don’t. Job losses, huge energy hogging data centres, AI ‘slop’. I hate it all.’

–nick9000

2.

‘Holidaying in the UK. Until I met my fiancé, I was an abroad person. She took me to Cornwall for the first time when we first met, and I couldn’t believe how stunning England was. I was so clueless.

For the past 10 years we’ve been together, we do regular long weekends away to places in England and Wales, and I’m just stunned every time.

I’m yet to visit Scotland, but I’m very close to just jumping in the car and driving around the Highlands without a single plan and soaking it all up.’

–naaahbruv

3.

‘Hostels. Thought they were fun and social. Turns out I just liked being young. Now I like doors that lock and silence.’

–Footbe4rd

4.

‘This might be insane, but my most recent one is a dishwasher. Was adamant we didn’t need one and they are a waste of energy but I caved in and its been a revelation. We even use less water!’

–Sluggybeef

5.

‘Borders. I’m now of the opinion that anyone who wants to come to the UK we should welcome them, teach them English and what it means to be British, give them a National Insurance number.

But if they’re convicted of something which directly endangers the public then they are kicked out and if they try and return, dealt with. Basically, we do ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free’.’

–Savings_Register9542

6.

‘Camping at a music festival. Did a two day festival, staying at a nearby Airbnb. Absolute fucking game changer.’

–Wububadoo

7.

‘I’ve recently developed a love for many things pickled, including gherkins. Maybe I just love the vinegar…’

–ceehred

8.

‘Parking at the airport. For years I’d try and get there and back whatever the cheapest (albeit reasonable) method would be including trains and buses, coach if necessary, because parking at the airport seemed so expensive.

Now though, certainly for the past year or two, I just find the parking deals and pay whatever they want. It’s such a difference maker having my own car to hop into after a flight and just going directly home. Don’t think I’ll ever go back to using public transport to get there and back.’

–Emergency_Mistake_44

9.

‘Eating meat – always thought it was inherently wrong until I had health issues that had to make me reevaluate my diet significantly.’

–anonymouse39993

10.

‘Automatic gearbox. I used to hate them because they were slow, clunky with lots of lag, basically just for old people or boring businessmen who wanted to show off their status. Now I’m nearly old and the technology has improved over the years, I like the comfort they provide, especially as there’s so much more traffic now and I spend a lot more time sitting in slow moving queues.’

–zydr_drinkr

11.

‘Star Wars prequels 1-3. Thought they were pretty terrible. Not saying they’re perfect, but the more I’ve watched them and the more interviews I’ve watched about them the better I understand them and the more I appreciate them.

I’m hoping, with time I’ll grow to like episodes 8 & 9.’

–JedsBike

12.

‘Country music. I hated it! And then I heard Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson, and John Prine, and Dolly Parton, and then some newer stuff like Charley Crockett and Sturgill Simpson and Colter Wall and so on and so forth.

The famous stuff is largely dogshit but there’s gold in those hills.’

–okokokay