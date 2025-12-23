Andrew Tate blamed fatigue for his crushing boxing comeback defeat and of all the crushing knockdowns KSI said it best

Celebrity Andrew tate

Andrew Tate’s abject defeat in the boxing ring was the Christmas gift that everyone got early this year.

The clown prince of the toxic manosphere climbed back into the ring to take on reality TV star and much else besides Chase DeMoor – no, us neither – and basically had his block knocked off.

Andrew Tate has been BATTERED and comprehensively beaten by a novice boxer, Chase DeMoor pic.twitter.com/9bK5t4z4DZ — Gadget (@Gadget440) December 20, 2025

We mention it again – again! – because Tate has since been claiming that he’d have won the bout if only he hadn’t been so tired.

Andrew Tate said he gassed out after the second round against Chase DeMoor “The first and second round, he couldn’t touch me. If I didn’t get tired, I would’ve won.” pic.twitter.com/PFPaIZGGRM — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 22, 2025

And it prompted no end of crushing knockdowns …

Nobody can forget Tate saying over and over and over that "real" men don't make excuses and they take accountability. — Gringo HodL // ᛤ (@GringoHodl) December 22, 2025

The Bottom G is having a meltdown after getting his ass beat https://t.co/gy6CLadEXB pic.twitter.com/7ZGzfuJPLx — Right Wing Cope (@RightWingCope) December 22, 2025

Yeah this isn’t how fighting works G.. No “ifs” in this game. The ring will tell the truth every time. https://t.co/0JNu9gLl9z — Wade Plemons (@WadePlem) December 22, 2025

Because you didn’t put the work in sparring or get real hard rounds in to prepare for the adrenaline dump fight night. Everyone says they are a KB world champion. Your videos of sparring are body sparring against the loser men that sign up to your website ‍♀️‍♀️ your BS cringe… https://t.co/I4ve2iyjmT — Leah McCourt (@leahmccourtmma) December 22, 2025

So do more cardio? The excuses man. pic.twitter.com/pSGZAN4PZq — Dr Hall (@DrBenLHall) December 22, 2025

Love seeing all the tate fan boys lost for words https://t.co/FF1FC5grho pic.twitter.com/FRUgmNYwCy — NoThanks (@N1M1ah) December 22, 2025

Oh wow maybe don’t smoke cigars and lift too much weights. — ikhandle (@ikhandle) December 22, 2025

… but KSI – we really are on the edge of our knowledge here – surely said it best.

"If i didn't lose, i would have won" https://t.co/bFRPYOP3GY — ksi (@KSI) December 22, 2025

A manoeuvre as old as time! And that noise you can hear is the fluttering of the towel as it is thrown in by Tate’s corner.



READ MORE

Andrew Tate tried to put a positive spin on his humiliating boxing ring return and was gloriously owned into next year

Source @HappyPunch