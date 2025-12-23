Celebrity Andrew tate

Andrew Tate blamed fatigue for his crushing boxing comeback defeat and of all the crushing knockdowns KSI said it best

Andrew Tate’s abject defeat in the boxing ring was the Christmas gift that everyone got early this year.

The clown prince of the toxic manosphere climbed back into the ring to take on reality TV star and much else besides Chase DeMoor – no, us neither – and basically had his block knocked off.

We mention it again – again! – because Tate has since been claiming that he’d have won the bout if only he hadn’t been so tired.

And it prompted no end of crushing knockdowns …

… but KSI – we really are on the edge of our knowledge here – surely said it best.

A manoeuvre as old as time! And that noise you can hear is the fluttering of the towel as it is thrown in by Tate’s corner.


