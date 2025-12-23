Ivanka Trump shared the books she’d picked up, sorry, read this year and this A++ comeback beat all-comers

US ivanka trump

To the world now of Ivanka Trump, who hasn’t been quite so high profile in Trump’s second administration as she was in the first, but who know’s what’s going on behind the scenes, right?

Certainly Donald Trump’s second child has been busy reading – very probably aloud – if this list is anything to go by.

It’s her books that ‘shaped’ her 2025, and some she says she’s even read more than once.

Here are some books that shaped my 2025: Each one shifted my perspective, some softly, others profoundly. Some I return to again and again, not just for insight, but for alignment. pic.twitter.com/6wgzqYA2lB — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 22, 2025

She lists a whole bunch but sadly we only have the time (and stomach) for the first three.

The Women by Kristin Hannah

This novel is a story of courage, resilience and sisterhood set against war. It restores women to the center of history and reminds us that some of the bravest acts of service are in the shadows. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 22, 2025

Homer’s The Odyssey

Each year I read or reread the books my children are assigned in school. This year, I’m journeying through The Odyssey again (my 4th time) with Arabella. The Odyssey honors the long arc of adventure: trials, temptation, wonder, and the resolve it takes to… — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 22, 2025

Ishmael by Daniel Quinn

A quiet, radical dialogue that questions our definition of “civilized” and asks what we’ve traded away to sustain it. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 22, 2025

Well, you get the idea by now, and it’s fair to say people had thoughts, lots of thoughts …

1.

It’s my job to live inside characters who are nothing like me, but honest to god, I cannot for the life of me imagine what kind of person sits around wondering what this sociopathic ghoul-child wants the world to think she read this year. https://t.co/kPJIxjE7AL — Josh Olson (@joshuarolson) December 22, 2025

2.

3.

She’s completely broken from her dad and MAGA. How you ask? Literacy is a bridge too far for most of the MAGA rubes. But a woman who reads books? Doesn’t get more woke than that. Stone her. https://t.co/96lbPAAvFs — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) December 22, 2025

4.

5.

Does anyone really sit like this to read though ☺️? — ️Shields (@cryptoShields) December 22, 2025

6.

I agree people should read The Women by Kristin Hannah Your father, @PeteHegseth & others are trying to push women back into shadows. I’d suggest Trump read it, but he doesn’t read books. You should talk to him about his misogyny & his harmful policies. “This novel is a story… — Steve Rhodes (@tigerbeat) December 22, 2025

7.

They exert considerable effort to convey an image of intellectual sophistication, project an aura of class and gravitas, and appear relatable and beyond moral reproach; yet they consistently and unequivocally fall short every single fucking time. https://t.co/hSwd0FwIOb — J. A. M. Stefan (@jamstefan) December 22, 2025

… but this one surely beat all-comers.

Highly recommend Hitler's Enablers by Christopher R. Browning about the complicity of conservative nationalists in the Nazi takeover of Germany in 1933. https://t.co/rZysRQAKnU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 22, 2025

Boom.

She's staring at that book like she's trying to figure out what it is she's holding. — Sarah C. (@sauerbraten71) December 22, 2025

TaKe a PiCtUrE oF mE PrEtEnDiNg To ReAd — Primrose Lane (@ridiculoustimes) December 22, 2025

