Donald Trump berated Joe Biden and his backing for the Federal Reserve chief ‘fool’ and it’s up there with his very best self-owns

Politics donald trump federal reserve joe biden

This one sits right at the very center of the Donald Trump public speaking Venn diagram.

The President dusted off all of the hits when he addressed the Federal Reserve recently. He blamed Joe Biden. He resorted to middle school name calling. He accepted absolutely no responsibility for something that was entirely his decision. And he displayed clear cognitive decline.

Trump: “We have a fool at the Federal Reserve. I mean, Biden reappointed him. It’s too bad. You would have thought he wouldn’t have done that.” (Jerome Powell was appointed by Trump) pic.twitter.com/0JJwcx90NE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 29, 2025

It seems Trump has lost all ability to remember major moments in his professional life. Are we sure he’s capable of managing the 100s of daily decisions that come with leading the free world?

Short answer: no.

Long answer: let’s see how social media responded…

1.

I feel like it shouldn’t be that hard for one member of the press to ask, “Do you know who appointed Jerome Powell?” — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) December 29, 2025

2.

Any other politician who says embarrassingly idiotic things like this would have been laughed out of politics long ago. With Trump, it is simply another Tuesday. — 涵瞰世界/杨涵 Han Yang (@polijunkie_aus) December 30, 2025

3.

He is also on record as saying he knows more about finance than the Wall Street Journal! How’s that working out so far? https://t.co/ur9gw1uHCd — Matt Perry (@mattperrympls) December 29, 2025

4.

Trump gets dumber as he gets older and that’s hard to do because he’s been pretty fucking dumb his entire life. https://t.co/N6NcUdvuhk — Zach (@ZachDevil) December 30, 2025

5.

He’s blaming Biden for the “fool” at the Fed… that he hired.

That’s the Trump formula: break it, deny it, point at someone else. Reality is always the first casualty — and accountability is never invited. So how long do we keep letting him outsource his own decisions? — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) December 29, 2025

6.

7.

Addled area man https://t.co/UpskreEI2w — Jack Magruder (@JackMagruder) December 30, 2025

8.

He will lie. About anything. — Kurtis Seaboldt (@klseaboldt) December 29, 2025

9.

Again for the back row: Trump appointed Powell. He thinks repeating himself changes the facts. Kellyanne Conway sold far too many people on the notion that alternative facts are somehow truthful. #TrumpLies#TrumpAlwaysLies https://t.co/iWaVodlyvt — Pam️ (@fradmin) December 29, 2025

10.

Well Trump is consistent. He always blames Biden for everything. — Michael Lee (@mlee5093) December 30, 2025

11.

In Trump’s alternative reality, he had nothing to do with the Federal Reserve chair he appointed. https://t.co/Lx3yJITZ4H — Random Thoughts from mlmucci.bsky.social (@MLMucci) December 29, 2025

12.

Deteriorating by the day. https://t.co/7WogrkVsZO — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) December 30, 2025

13.

Lol. Imagine the size of the pea brain one has to have to think it’s a good idea to publicly mock as a fool someone you yourself hired in the 1st place & then snidely point out that the guy who replaced you after you were fired retained the “fool” you hired. https://t.co/ar2tHu1CBR — Auntie Ifa Charitie Hartsig ⚖️ (@CharitieHartsig) December 30, 2025

14.

The only reason Trump wants him out is because he refused to lower interest rates and kiss Trump’s ass. Funny that the person HE appointed in the first place is now a fool. What does that make Trump? An asshole? — John Martin (@JohnMar45648429) December 29, 2025

15.

He and his supporters are permitted to behave indecently, use coarse language, yet anyone who calls out this behavior or points out how far out of line it is —is held to a much higher standard than they are. https://t.co/zYfjfdmfAn — Uzo (@Rexdon05) December 29, 2025

READ MORE

Trump said Zelenskyy didn’t want to go to the White House anymore and the Ukrainian president’s A++ comeback was perfect comedy timing

Source: Twitter @atrupar | Images: Wikimedia Commons