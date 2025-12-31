The internet is cheering the artists pulling out of Kennedy Center gigs after it turned into another Trump vanity project – 21 standing ovations

US donald trump

With all the warmongering, racism and Epstein cover-up nonsense, you could be forgiven for not noticing that Trump, in his second administration, has been systematically undoing the work and reputation of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The theatre in Washington D.C. is a memorial to the assassinated president, hosting – until this year – a variety of performances from across the arts world, from individual singers or instrumentalists to large-scale theatrical productions.

We say ‘until this year’ because, in February, Donald Trump stripped the governing board of any liberal-minded members, stuffed it with his cronies, made himself the chair – and declared he was going to “make it great again” with a less woke programme.

TRUMP UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF THE KENNEDY CENTER Trump: “It is a Great Honor… We will make The Kennedy Center a very special and exciting place!” With Trump at the helm, expect big things for America’s premier cultural institution. Source: Truth Social pic.twitter.com/LF2Di3nzP0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 12, 2025

He was accidentally true to his word, as a number of acts immediately began to cancel their bookings rather than be associated with the new president.

Issa Rae has canceled her sold out performance at the Kennedy Center. Pulitzer Prize winner Rhiannon Giddens, Peter Wolf, Low Cut Connie, and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., have also canceled. Lin-Manuel Miranda has canceled the entire Kennedy Center run of Hamilton. pic.twitter.com/Yedr5c0mLf — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) December 28, 2025

Trump recently escalated his assault on the Kennedy lecacy, after his Kennedy Center board minions voted to add his name to the building, in front of that of John F. Kennedy. This was Karoline Leavitt’s sycophantic and historically ignorant response.

It’s not a legal change, since only an Act of Congress could achieve that.

Poor ole crazy Trump can’t get anyone to put his name on a building other than himself so he is stealing a former President’s honor.

What a freak show.

He is only dishonoring himself but he did that ages ago didn’t he? — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 30, 2025

In the wake of the Center’s unofficial name change, even more artists have pulled out, including those who would have been involved in a planned New Year performance, forcing its cancellation.

BREAKING: Multiple New Year's Eve performances at the Kennedy Center have just been cancelled in protest of Trump having the center named after himself. The Jazz performers released this statement as to why they are cancelling. "Jazz was born from struggle and from a… — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 30, 2025

top jazz saxophonist on canceling concert at "Trump Kennedy Center": "I would never even consider performing in a venue bearing a name that represents overt racism and deliberate destruction of African American music and culture."

https://t.co/nhc2SPATom — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 30, 2025

This is what’s known as the ‘find out’ stage.

The Kennedy Center has just ONE show coming for the next 6 months. pic.twitter.com/HXtVOog3BY — Covie (@covie_93) December 30, 2025

In true Trump style, the Center’s Maga board members are considering a lawsuit.

The Trump-Kennedy Center, led by President Trump's appointee Richard Grenell, says it is planning to file a $1 million lawsuit “after the holidays” against jazz musician Chuck Redd. https://t.co/NzmKRz4kj9 pic.twitter.com/3OtilcCwDW — ABC News (@ABC) December 30, 2025

The same appointee behind that doomed legal challenge also expressed his disdain for the niche booking *checks notes* Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, and accused those cancelling of ‘boycotting the arts’..

Mostly old news, Hoodlum. But here is a fact-check: – All of these shows were booked by the previous regime. Their cancellations only prove our point that the place was booked with radical lefties putting woke politics above the Arts.

– There are some Artists who won’t… https://t.co/NVXUP0Ewf3 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 29, 2025

The wider online world has been sending up a discreet ovation in support of the artists cancelling their bookings, with comments like these.

Artist boycott of “Trump” Kennedy Center grows. Annual New Year’s Eve concert canceled as performers pull out. Everything Trump touches dies. pic.twitter.com/akIbNDyCjG — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 30, 2025

Good. This is the market at work. This is the resistance at work. Trump illegally put his name on the Kennedy Center, and now the market/the resistance/private individuals are exercising their First Amendment right to protest & boycott. Quit whining MAGA. https://t.co/xqGso5swzI — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 30, 2025

They signed a contract with The Kennedy Center, not the Trump Kennedy Center. pic.twitter.com/MIB2Jk6oq4 — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) December 30, 2025

renaming mar-a-lago "black lives matter, trans rights are human rights, and no human is illegal" and then getting mad when kid rock declines to perform there — derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 30, 2025

All of the arguments that artists should do Kennedy Center boil down to "You're an anti-social cosmopolitan elite that's angering the common folk if you don't do what the leader says." It's the discourse of an authoritarian regime. — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) December 30, 2025

In Spring of 2027, James Woods and Jon Voight bring FIFA Drama Award winner Grumpy Old Men – The Musical to the Trump-Kennedy Center stage. pic.twitter.com/mgONJgCQEp — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) December 30, 2025

BELOW: The only musicians willing to perform at the Trump-Kennedy Center. pic.twitter.com/Bsyrk9o3ii — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) December 30, 2025

LMAO, more and more musicians are canceling their gigs at the illegitimately-renamed "trump Kennedy Center," trump is having a tantrum over it, because he can't understand why people hate him… …and I fucking LOVE it. pic.twitter.com/gcuZh3qaPd — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 30, 2025

It’s our time to shine. After all the dropouts, the Trump Kennedy Center NYE party will be three hours of our church band Shifty Nelson & The Dixieland Scooters. pic.twitter.com/hQl1ddJWIP — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) December 30, 2025

