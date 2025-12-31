Liz Truss started wanging on about her ‘experience inside Number 10′ again, and the facepalms were visible from Land’s End to John o’ Groats

Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss may never be a good answer on Pointless, due to her notoriety, but her ridiculously short tenure – just 49 days – as PM makes her a great bit of trivia for quizzers. It seems that everyone knows what a disaster she was …except her.

She’s been wanging on about how the machine was responsible for her downfall, and it’s all wearing spectacularly thin. Here’s what she had to say.

My experience inside Number 10 showed me how "the system is fundamentally broken." "Ministers act as rubber stampers of the policies set by the machine." In the latest episode of The Liz Truss Show I speak to @curtis_yarvin. Watch now on X. pic.twitter.com/HyUbiue0AE — Liz Truss (@trussliz) December 31, 2025

The idea that she had long enough inside Number 10 to gain experience of anything other than humiliation was so laughable, a lot of people felt compelled to make the same point. Plus a few others –

1.

You were in No 10? That passed me by. Or rather, I wish it had. https://t.co/F5CRSKH0wn — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) December 31, 2025

2.

She was hardly in No 10 – her first 2 weeks were holiday due to the death of the Queen and her last 5 days after she resigned https://t.co/sImQPnfx77 — dave lawrence (@dave43law) December 31, 2025

3.

Your time in Number 10 was so short you didn’t even change the curtains. — Andy (@AndyRejoinEU) December 31, 2025

4.

Liz Truss getting into no10 without any thought of whether voters wanted it shows who broke the system. https://t.co/jxI9fx00Dc — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) December 31, 2025

5.

My Experience inside Number 10… Liz, I’ve had colds that lasted longer than your experience inside No.10 You’d think the silly woman would give it up, but no! https://t.co/f0OFK48gEP — Kevin (@CastleNotMine) December 31, 2025

6.

Right, Liz. Your "machine" produced a policy that broke Britain in 49 days. Some stamp. — Sarah Attlee (@AttleeSarah80) December 31, 2025

7.

I'd rather binge-watch all episodes of Mrs Brown's Boys. — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) December 31, 2025

8.

A b tec Tony Blair. Causes absolute chaos, hasn’t got a clue what she’s doing then all of a sudden pops up trying to be relevant. I can’t believe anyone would listen to her https://t.co/S0jAxjQNhM — Dan Page (@DanPage41632238) December 31, 2025

9.

Not sure that a month and a bit, bracketed by the Queen's death and a fiscal meltdown, is long enough to get any kind of insight. Your failure was down to you not some nebulous machine. — Dr. Mark Shanahan (@LeapfrogMark) December 31, 2025

10.

What is broken is that you ever got to No 10 in the first place. What shit kind of system permitted that? — Deborah Guina (@DeborahGuina1) December 31, 2025

11.

Maybe you should name the civil servants who presented you with that kamikaze, career-destroying budget for rubber-stamping? Who pressed you to remove the OBR from the budget process? Who made you expel Tom Scholar? You could release the budget advice you received. — Clive Bates (@Clive_Bates) December 31, 2025

12.

“The system is broken, I should know I helped break it. However I lack the self awareness to own my ignorance, so I am blaming the deep state rather than the fact that I am stupid” — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) December 31, 2025

13.

Experience? You had about as much time in Number 10 as a school pupil on work experience. You did however create an experience for the rest of us that made our lives much worse. So I’ll give you that. I just wish you’d learn to apologise. — Edugame (@edugame) December 31, 2025

14.

You spent barely enough time in No 10 to find out how the central heating worked and where they kept the stationery. — Michael Boulton (@michaelboulton8) December 31, 2025

15.

Your experience inside No 10 was nowhere near as brutal as our experience of you inside No 10…. — ©️outsinho (@SirTommyCoutts) December 31, 2025

This is what she should have said.

Correction. “My experience inside Number 10 fundamentally broke the economy and people are still paying for my arrogance and recklessness” Sorted. https://t.co/4LoystG64u — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) December 31, 2025

Source Liz Truss Image Screengrab