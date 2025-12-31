Politics Liz Truss

Liz Truss started wanging on about her ‘experience inside Number 10′ again, and the facepalms were visible from Land’s End to John o’ Groats

Poke Reporter. Updated December 31st, 2025

Liz Truss may never be a good answer on Pointless, due to her notoriety, but her ridiculously short tenure – just 49 days – as PM makes her a great bit of trivia for quizzers. It seems that everyone knows what a disaster she was …except her.

She’s been wanging on about how the machine was responsible for her downfall, and it’s all wearing spectacularly thin. Here’s what she had to say.

The idea that she had long enough inside Number 10 to gain experience of anything other than humiliation was so laughable, a lot of people felt compelled to make the same point. Plus a few others –

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

This is what she should have said.

Source Liz Truss Image Screengrab