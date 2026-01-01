Pics funny pictures

17 funny memes and pictures to give you a laugh without taxing your poor chocolate-addled brain too much

Poke Reporter. Updated January 1st, 2026

It’s the start of a brand new year, and a sizable chunk of the population of quite a few countries is still suffering from what could be accurately termed ‘holiday brain’.

That’s what happens when you eat extremely unhealthy food for days – okay, weeks – as well as having a random sleep pattern and a strong belief that there must surely be another bank holiday any day now. Bad news …there isn’t.

In that landscape, the best thing to do is make a strong cup of coffee, and enjoy something that won’t challenge the little grey cells too much, such as funny pictures.

Here are 17 to get you going.

1. D’you want wings with that?

ONCE YOUR FOOD IS IN YOUR HANDS, IT'S YOUR RESPONSIBILITY. IF A SEAGULL SWOOPS IN AND STEALS IT, PLEASE TAKE IT UP WITH THE SEAGULL UNION. WE DON'T EMPLOY THEM, AND THEY DON'T ACCEPT REFUND REQUESTS. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE (AND GOOD LUCK OUT THERE)

2. We’ll pass, thanks!

Sign in supermarket - Ass. Flavoured sweets

3. That’s. A pretty good. Joke

Welcome! To, The Christopher Walken. School, of English Tel. 01535 605880

4. You can have nice things – or a cat

A cat sitting in some completely destroyed venetian blinds

5. This sign is smoking – ironically

Unfortunately during meal service the balcony is a non- smoking area. We apologise for your slightly extended lifespan.

6. Interesting choice of stock photo

Futto Illinois Seniors With Credit Card Debt Could Be In For Loan-Free Relief Americans with over $20k in unsecured debt could reduce their eligible debt payments by 30% or more by... Forbes. Plus an image of a young man with several facial tattoos
7. Cold selling

Facebook marketplace ad for a 'perfect stick for a snowman's arm' for $10

8. Only in Scotland

Underwear must be worn with kilts when wind speeds exceed 25mph

9. New Year, New You

By replacing your morning coffee with green tea, you can lose up to 89% of what little joy you have left in your life

