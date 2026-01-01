17 funny memes and pictures to give you a laugh without taxing your poor chocolate-addled brain too much

Pics funny pictures

It’s the start of a brand new year, and a sizable chunk of the population of quite a few countries is still suffering from what could be accurately termed ‘holiday brain’.

That’s what happens when you eat extremely unhealthy food for days – okay, weeks – as well as having a random sleep pattern and a strong belief that there must surely be another bank holiday any day now. Bad news …there isn’t.

In that landscape, the best thing to do is make a strong cup of coffee, and enjoy something that won’t challenge the little grey cells too much, such as funny pictures.

Here are 17 to get you going.

1. D’you want wings with that?

(Via)

2. We’ll pass, thanks!

(Via)

3. That’s. A pretty good. Joke

(Via)

4. You can have nice things – or a cat

(Via)

5. This sign is smoking – ironically

(Via)

6. Interesting choice of stock photo



(Via)

7. Cold selling

(Via)

8. Only in Scotland

(Via)

9. New Year, New You

(Via)