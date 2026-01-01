The space-saving sink in New York City’s smallest bathroom will make you mad on behalf of its unfortunate tenant

Weird World New York

We’re very well aware that property sizes in New York City can border on the ridiculously tiny. In fact, this apartment crosses the border and goes deep into the heart of ‘WTF is this and how is a person supposed to fit their stuff in it?’ territory.

But a viral TikTok posted by Emily Bonani – @bananabonani – has possibly the most insane space saver we’ve seen thus far.

Prepare to be mad on her behalf.

Erm …we can’t believe nobody could have come up with a more reasonable solution. Neither could these commenters.

1.

The soilet would be my final straw after a long day.

El

2.

Straddling a toilet backwards to wash my face would make me cry every day.

Rosedust

3.

My brain wouldn’t allow me to use it bc it would trick me into believing water from the toilet BOWL is what’s coming out the faucet.

maceynicolee

4.

I actually don’t mind having the sink on the toilet but it being activated by flush is crazy.

Sarah

5.

I lived in nyc for 6years and was no in no way prepared.

Twitch

6.

The only time I’ve seen a toilet sink combo like that was when I was in jail hah.

Shelby Bohannon

7.

A dentist sink on top of the toilet is crazy work.

Rixys Almonte

8.

Crazy how the more you showed us the smaller it became.

NEOS by Anto

9.

Nothing could convince me to live in NYC. Because what??

Spooky

10.

Sis let us see this next apartment before you sign the lease. I wanna make sure you chose right.

Jonni Smith

11.

Great design for a 1 tile Sims challenge.

Ang

12.

OUT OF ALLLL THE THINGS I WAS IMAGINING…. not one came close-

Jords

At least there is a sink.

I used to live in an apartment like that in Manhattan. At least you have a sink in the bathroom. Had to use the kitchen sink for everything.

Josephine Lok

Past masters of stacking things, Uno, gave some props.

You win, bestie.

Real estate company Zillow had thoughts.

The gasp I gasped.

In case anyone should be under the impression that lack of space is just a New York issue – welcome to Essex.

